The Producers Guild Of America (PGA) has unveiled its feature and TV nominations, with non-US contenders The Zone Of Interest and Anatomy Of A Fall in contention alongside the likes of Oppenheimer, Killers Of The Flower Moon, and Past Lives.

The full list of nominees for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures includes Barbie, American Fiction, The Holdovers, Maestro, and Poor Things.

The PGA picks are often a strong indicator of the titles likely to experience Academy Awards glory. Last year’s nominees fielded seven eventual Oscar nominees.

Fifteen of the past 20 winners ended up becoming the best picture Oscar winner. Last season’s PGA winners Everything Everywhere All At Once and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio went on to claim the best picture and animated feature Academy Awards.

This year’s animation nominees include The Boy And The Heron, Elemental, and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

Final Ballots for film and TV will close on February 15 and the winners will be announced at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards on February 25.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

American Fiction

Anatomy OF A Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones And The Six

Fargo

Lessons In Chemistry

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Black Mirror: Beyond The Sea

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Reality

Red, White & Royal Blue

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes

The 1619 Project

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Welcome To Wrexham

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

Top Chef

The Voice

The following nominees were previously announced.

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

The Disappearance Of Shere Hite

The Mother Of All Lies

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Squaring The Circle (The Story Of Hipgnosis)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

100 Foot Wave

Beckham

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With The New York Jets

Shaun White: The Last Run

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Goosebumps

Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai

Sesame Street

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The Velveteen Rabbit

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

The Last of Us: Inside The Episode

Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question

Succession: Controlling The Narrative