TIFF is going large on Sylvester Stallone and has added him to the festival’s In Conversation With… line-up after previously announcing the documentary Sly will close the festival (September 7-17).

Stallone joins Pedro Almodóvar, Lee Byung-hun and Park Seo-jun, and Andy Lau in the series of on-stage conversations.

The multihyphenate announced his arrival in Hollywood when his first film Rocky earned lead actor and original screenplay Oscar nominations in 1977. The enduring appeal of that franchise is evidenced in the popular current Creed spin-off films. Stallone earned a supporting actor Oscar nod for Creed in 2016.

Stallone’s key roles include First Blood (1982) and the ensuing Rambo series, Rocky Balboa in 2006, which he directed and starred in, Cliffhanger, Cop Land, Demolition Man, and the global box office Expendables hit franchise.

He currently stars in the Tulsa King series.

“The 2023 In Conversation With… series embodies our conviction that film possesses the remarkable ability to ignite perspectives and drive profound change,” said Anita Lee, TIFF chief programming officer. “We are truly thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Sylvester Stallone and this lineup of icons. This series promises to captivate film aficionados of all genres.”