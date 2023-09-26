AMC has revealed that the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert film will receive a major international theatrical rollout from October 13.

The film expects to play in “more than 100 countries”, including every Odeon site in Europe, with AMC (which owns Odeon) and sub-distribution partners looking to reach agreements with other cinema operators. UK exhibitor Vue has already confirmed it will screen the film.

Taylor Swift: Eras Tour is the first film to be distributed by AMC and is already scheduled to play in around 4,000 sites in the US, Canada, and Mexico after the exhibition giant reached agreements with Regal, Cinemark in the US, Mexico’s Cineopolis and Canada’s Cineplex.

When the film was first announced on August 31, it set an AMC record of $26m in first-day pre-sales, outstripping AMC’s previous high-water mark of $16.9m set by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to one report the concert film is projected to score an opening weekend in the region of $70m in North America.