Vicky Krieps, Paul Mescal, Warner Bros Discovery head David Zaslav, Aftersun writer-director Charlotte Wells, She Said director Maria Schrader, and Kerry Condon are among 398 who have been invited to join the Academy.
Some 40% of the 2023 class identify as women, 34% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 52% are from 50 countries and territories outside the United States. There are 76 Oscar nominees including 22 winners among the invitees.
Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy’s membership. Should they all accept, the total number of members including emeritus will rise to 10,817 and the number of voting members will be 9,375.
The list includes Taylor Swift (composer “Carolina”, Where The Crawdads Sing), Everything Everywhere All At Once co-creators Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and star Stephanie Hsu, Argentina, 1985 director Santiago Mitre, The Quiet Girl director Colm Bairéad, and All Quiet On The Western Front director Edward Berger.
Also invited are Decision To Leave co-writer Chung Seo-kyung, Austin Butler, Close director Lukas Dhont, producer Daniel Birman Ripstein (Daniel & Ana), producer Philippe Bober (Triangle Of Sadness), Eo co-writer Ewa Piaskowska, RRR composer M.M. Keeravaani, and Dolly De Leon from Triangle Of Sadness.
Executive invitees include Kent Sanderson, president, acquisitions and ancillary distribution at Bleecker Street, Sony MD for Australia and New Zealand Stephen Basil-Jones, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria, and Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente.
Among the marketing and public relations invitees are Netflix chief communications officer Tammie Rosen, Netflix vice-president of communications Emily Feingold, and publicity veteran Julie Siegel.
”The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang.
Eight individuals (denoted by an asterisk) have been invited to join the Academy by multiple branches and must select one branch upon accepting membership. They are: Bairéad, Berger, Antonio Campos (Simon Killer), Dhont, Ana Katz (The Dog Who Wouldn’t be Quiet), Kwan, Scheinert, and Mitre.
The 2023 invitees are:
Actors
Zar Amir-Ebrahimi – Holy Spider, Bride Price vs. Democracy
Sakura Ando – A Man, Shoplifters
Selma Blair – Hellboy, Legally Blonde
Marsha Stephanie Blake – I’m Your Woman, Luce
Austin Butler – Elvis, Once upon A Time…In Hollywood
Raúl Castillo – Cha Cha Real Smooth, The Inspection
Chang Chen – The Soul, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Ram Charan – RRR, Magadheera
Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin, Gold
Robert John Davi – Licence To Kill, The Goonies
Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness, Verdict
Martina Gedeck – The Lives Of Others, Mostly Martha
Bill Hader – Trainwreck, The Skeleton Twins
Nicholas Hoult – The Favourite, Mad Max: Fury Road
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Tin Lok Koo – A Witness Out Of The Blue, Paradox
Vicky Krieps – Corsage, Phantom Thread
Joanna Kulig – Cold War, Elles
Lashana Lynch – The Woman King, No Time To Die
A Martinez – Ambulance, Powwow Highway
Noémie Merlant – Tár, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Paul Mescal – Aftersun, The Lost Daughter
Richard Mofe-Damijo – Oloibiri, 30 Days In Atlanta
Keke Palmer – Nope, Hustlers
Park Hae-il – Decision To Leave, Memories Of Murder
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom
NT Rama Rao Jr. – RRR, Nannaku Prematho
Paul Reiser – Whiplash, Aliens
Rosa Salazar – Alita: Battle Angel, The Kindergarten Teacher
Casting directors
John Buchan – Women Talking, Georgetown
Pauline Hansson – Triangle Of Sadness, Bergman Island
Nina Haun – The School Of Magical Animals, One For The Road
Lissy Holm – The Lost King, Victoria & Abdul
Jeanette Klintberg – Midsommar, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Jason Knight – Women Talking, Georgetown
Alexandra Montag – Tár, Charlie’s Angels
Pat Moran – Union Bridge, Ping Pong Summer
Mathilde Snodgrass – Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Rachel G. Tenner – Spirited, F9: The Fast Saga
Cinematographers
Jolanta Dylewska – Ayka, In Darkness
James Friend – All Quiet On The Western Front, Breakdown
Martin Gschlacht – Goodnight Mommy, The Wall
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár, Antlers
Benjamin Kracun – Promising Young Woman, Beast
K.K. Senthil Kumar – RRR, Baahubali: The Beginning
Tommy Maddox-Upshaw – White Men Can’t Jump, Kalushi: The Story Of Solomon Mahlangu
Kate McCullough – The Quiet Girl, Arracht
Andrij Parekh – The Catcher Was A Spy, The Zookeeper’s Wife
Christopher Ross – The Swimmers, Yesterday
María Secco – Sorcery, The Empty Box
Virginie Surdej – The Blue Caftan, Dreaming Walls: Inside The Chelsea Hotel
Costume designers
Trisha Biggar – The Wife, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
Alex Bovaird – Nope, The Unforgivable
Bob Buck – Avatar: The Way Of Water, The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug
Monika Buttinger – Corsage, Rubikon
Pam Downe – Mr. Malcolm’s List, The Vanishing
Deirdra Elizabeth Govan – The Sun Is Also A Star, Sorry To Bother You
Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Seoul Searching
Linda Muir – The Northman, The Witch
Annie Symons – My Policeman, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Directors
Colm Bairéad* – The Quiet Girl, Finding The Footprints: A Look Back At Mise Éire
Abner Benaim – Plaza Catedral, Ruben Blades Is Not My Name
Edward Berger* – All Quiet On The Western Front, Jack
Antonio Campos* – The Devil All The Time, Simon Killer
Anthony Chen – Wet Season, Ilo Ilo
Lukas Dhont* – Close, Girl
Andreas Dresen – Stopped On Track, Cloud 9
Nils Gaup – Head Above Water, Pathfinder
Rashaad Ernesto Green – Premature, Gun Hill Road
Ana Katz* – The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet, Florianópolis Dream
Joseph Kosinski – Top Gun: Maverick, Oblivion
Daniel Kwan* – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Swiss Army Man
Francisco Lombardi – No Mercy, The City And The Dogs
Carlos López Estrada – Raya And The Last Dragon, Blindspotting
Mounia Meddour – Houria, Papicha
Santiago Mitre* – Argentina, 1985, Paulina
C.J. Fiery Obasi – Mami Wata, Ojuju
Mani Ratnam – Kannathil Muthamittal, Iruvar
Anita Rocha da Silveira – Medusa, Kill Me Please
Hiner Saleem – Goodnight, Soldier, Lady Winsley
Daniel Scheinert* – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Swiss Army Man
Maria Schrader – She Said, Love Life
Michael Showalter – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, The Big Sick
Agnieszka Smoczyńska – The Silent Twins, The Lure
Chaitanya Tamhane – The Disciple, Court
Documentary
Maxim Arbugaev – Haulout, Voy
Evgenia Arbugaeva – Haulout, A Hawk As Big As A Horse
Paul Barnes – Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise And Fall Of Jack Johnson, The Thin Blue Line
Mark Becker – Art And Craft, Romántico
Alan Berliner – First Cousin Once Removed, Wide Awake
Tze Woon Chan – Blue Island, Yellowing
Sonya Childress – Strong Island, The Interrupters
Lauren Cioffi – Civil, Becoming
Erika Cohn – Belly Of The Beast, The Judge
Patrick Creadon – I.O.U.S.A., Wordplay
Daniel Cross – I Am The Blues, Last Train Home
Ally Derks
Andrés Di Tella – Private Fiction, 327 Notebooks
Lauren Domino – Time, Alone
Lindsey Dryden – Unrest, Lost And Sound
Katja Esson – Poetry Of Resilience, Ferry Tales
Violet Du Feng – Hidden Letters, Maineland
Jennifer Fox – My Reincarnation, Beirut: The Last Home Movie
Sonia Kennebeck – Enemies Of The State, National Bird
Teddy Leifer – All That Breathes, Rough Aunties
Simon Lereng Wilmont – A House Made Of Splinters, The Distant Barking Of Dogs
Petr Lom – Myanmar Diaries, Angels On Diamond Street
Melanie Miller – Navalny, Stutz
Julia Nottingham – Be Water, Trophy
Ilja Roomans – Master Of Light, Turn Your Body To The Sun
Nancy Schwartzman – Victim/Suspect, Roll Red Roll
Joshua Seftel – Stranger At The Gate, The Many Sad Fates Of Mr. Toledano
Shaunak Sen – All That Breathes, Cities Of Sleep
Daniel Sivan – Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis, The Oslo Diaries
Chris Smith – Sr., American Movie
Corinne van Egeraat – Myanmar Diaries, Burma Storybook
Tyler H. Walk – Welcome To Chechnya, How To Survive A Plague
Eden Wurmfeld – The Big Scary S Word, Sunset Story
Debra Zimmerman – Why Women Stay
Executives
Craig Alexander
Bela Bajaria
Stephen Basil-Jones
Racheline Benveniste
Sean Berney
Efe Egemen Cakarel
Peter Dodd
Tara Duncan
Zev Foreman
Jeffrey Goore
Amelia Louise Granger
Daniel Guando
Jessie Henderson
Ynon Kreiz
Ollie Madden
Shivani Pandya Malhotra
Janet Pierson
Shivani Rawat
Kent Sanderson
Guy Shani
Sarah Elizabeth Shepard
Jesse Sisgold
Jonathan Turell
Joana Vicente
Brian Stuart Weinstein
Paul Wiegard
Rob Williams
Tamara Y. Woolfork
Miri Yoon
David Zaslav
Film editors
Michael Aaglund – A House Made Of Splinters, What Walaa Wants
Joyce Arrastia – The Sea Beast, Rise Of The Guardians
Melissa Bretherton – The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, Long Shot
Sarah Broshar – The Fabelmans, West Side Story
Sven Budelmann – All Quiet On The Western Front, The Physician
Alain Dessauvage – Close, Girl
Christopher Donaldson – Women Talking, Crimes Of The Future
Agnieszka Glińska – EO, Lamb
Craig Hayes – Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story Of The Once And Future Heavyweight Champion Of The World, The Hate U Give
Charlotte Munch Bengtsen – All That Breathes, The Truffle Hunters
Langdon Page – Navalny, Mary
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Death Of Dick Long
Ken Schretzmann – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Toy Story 3
Matt Villa – Elvis, The Great Gatsby
Makeup artists and hairstylists
Jason Baird – Elvis, Aquaman
Annemarie Bradley – The Whale, A Quiet Place
Anne Carroll – Deadpool 2, Star Trek Beyond
Linda Eisenhamerová – All Quiet On The Western Front, Anthropoid
Kimberly Felix – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Richard Jewell
Thomas Foldberg – Everybody Hates Johan, War Sailor
Erzsébet Forgács – Son Of Saul, Being Julia
Jules Holdren – Top Gun: Maverick, Free State Of Jones
Jaime Leigh McIntosh – Babylon, Blonde
Alfredo Mora – Dance Of The 41, Nora’s Will
Nathalie Tissier – Chocolat, Amélie
Luca Vannella – The Last Duel, Snow White And The Huntsman
Angie Wells – Promising Young Woman, Harriet
Marketing and public relations
David Burke
Sungmi Choi
Kelly Dalton
Marian Lee Dicus
Sarah Eaton
Emily Feingold
Kimberly Flaster
Stephanie Frederic
Antonio Gimenez-Palazon
Patricia Gonzalez
Mindy Hamilton
Claire A. Heath Nobel
Danielle Kupchak
Julie Roberta La’Bassiere
Christopher Miller
Scott Mitsui
Keri Lynn Moore
Stefanie Marie Napoli
Jeremy Radisich
Jim R. Rodriguez
Tammie Rosen
Julie Siegel
Melissa Stone
Renee Tsao
Kelly Turner
Music
Jean Michel Bernard – Ballad For A Pierced Heart, One Role For Two
Rafiq Bhatia – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paper Towns
Alain Boublil – Killing Me Softly With His Songs, Les Misérables
David Buckley – Unhinged, From Paris With Love
David Byrne – Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Last Emperor
Dominick George Certo – The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Chandrabose – RRR, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1
Ian Chang – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paper Towns
Anne-Kathrin Elisabeth Dern – The Devil Conspiracy, Help, I Shrunk My Friends
Anna Drubich – Barbarian, Werewolves Within
M.M. Keeravaani – RRR, Konda Polam
Penka Kouneva – Ága, In Search Of The American Dream
Ryan Lott – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paper Towns
Zeltia Montes – I’m Going To Have A Good Time, The Good Boss
Starr Parodi – The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry, Bert Stern: Original Mad Man
Taylor Swift – Where The Crawdads Sing, Cats
Dara Taylor – The Tender Bar, Echo Boomers
Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka The Weeknd – Avatar: Way Of Water, Fifty Shades Of Grey
Producers
Desray Armstrong – Juniper, Coming Home In The Dark
Daniel Birman Ripstein – Daniel & Ana, El Crimen Del Padre Amaro
Philippe Bober – Triangle Of Sadness, The Square
Keith Calder – One Night In Miami…, Blindspotting
Allison Rose Carter – The Sky Is Everywhere, The Mountain
Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly – Ammonite, Lady Macbeth
Jonas Dornbach – Western, Toni Erdmann
Andrew Goldman – Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, After Yang
Malte Grunert – All Quiet On The Western Front, Land Of Mine
Karan Johar – Kesari, The Lunchbox
Axel Vladimir Kuschevatzky – Argentina, 1985, El Ángel
Daniel Kwan* – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Karen Lunder – Thirteen Lives, Hillbilly Elegy
Kyle Martin – Descendant, Tiny Furniture
Patrick McCormick – Elvis, Black Mass
Jordana Mollick – Spoiler Alert, Hello, My Name Is Doris
Giancarlo Nasi – Blanquita, White On White
Jadesola Osiberu – Brotherhood, Isoken
Mark A. Radcliffe – Stepmom, Mrs. Doubtfire
Thomas Robsahm – The Worst Person In The World, Thelma
Siddharth Roy Kapur – Last Film Show, Dangal
Daniel Scheinert* – Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Death Of Dick Long
Jonathan Wang – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Swiss Army Man
Lila Yacoub – C’mon C’mon, Eighth Grade
Production design
David Allday – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Holmes & Watson
Samantha Avila – Spider-Man: No Way Home, Lucy In The Sky
Tom Brown – Dune, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Richard Buoen – Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Black Panther
Diana Burton – West Side Story, The Goldfinch
Barry Michael Chusid – Rampage, Independence Day: Resurgence
Dylan Cole – Avatar: The Way Of Water, Maleficent
Sabu Cyril – RRR, Runway 34
Bill Darby – Enola Holmes, The Mummy
Klaus Darrelmann – Tenet, The Girl In The Spider’s Web
Darrin Denlinger – Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange
Raffaella Giovannetti – Roald Dahl’s The Witches, Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle
Christian M. Goldbeck – All Quiet On The Western Front, Exile
Ernestine Hipper – All Quiet On The Western Front, Tár
Andrew H. Leung – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Mulan
Karen Murphy – Elvis, A Star Is Born
Ben Procter – Avatar: The Way Of Water, Ender’s Game
Kave Quinn – Catherine Called Birdy, The Brothers Grimsby
Dean Sherriff – Emancipation, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Laura Sode-Matteson – Jungle Cruise, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
Amy Gail Wells – Inherent Vice, The Master
Production and technology
Girish Balakrishnan
David Barrett
Allegra Anne Clegg
Celia D. Costas
Fernando de Goes
Daphne Dentz
Peter Doyle
Sara Duran-Singer
Gian Luca Farinelli
Dominic Glynn
Fritz Heinzle
Lin Oeding
Fatima Robinson
Kranti Sarma
Cynthia Slavens
Joachim Zell
Short films and feature animation
Mahyar Abousaeedi – Turning Red, Incredibles 2
Tom Berkeley – An Irish Goodbye, Roy
Toni Bestard – Background, Foley Artist
Kimberley Browning – Certified, Waiting For Ronald
Alex Bulkley – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Hell and Back
Bruno Caetano – Ice Merchants, The Peculiar Crime Of Oddball Mr. Jay
Dean Fleischer Camp – Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Catherine
Kenneth A. Carlson – Diner Formal, Dating Avi
Trent Correy – The Godfather Of The Bride, Drop
Joel Bryan Crawford – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Croods: A New Age
Claire Dodgson – Minions: The Rise Of Gru, Despicable Me 3
Fabian Driehorst – Night, The Chimney Swift
David DuLac – Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Happy Feet Two
Maureen Fan – Namoo, Crow: The Legend
Tiffany Frances – Dot, Hello from Taiwan
João Gonzalez – Ice Merchants, Nestor
Sara Gunnarsdóttir – My Year Of Dicks, The Pirate Of Love
Mark Gustafson – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Fantastic Mr. Fox
Travis Hathaway – Incredibles 2, Brave
David Jesteadt – Inu-oh, Belle
Daniel Mark Jeup – Finding Nemo, Toy Story 2
Thomas Jordan – Lightyear, Up
Charlie Mackesy – The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
Ian Megibben – Lightyear, Soul
Cyrus Neshvad – The Red Suitcase, The Orchid
Jaime Ray Newman – Skin, Life, Unexpected.
Richard O’Connor – My Friend Nearly Killed Patti Smith, Marianne
Lachlan Pendragon – An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It, The Toll
Jesús Pimentel Melo – Miramelinda, Un Bel Morir
Emmanuel-Alain Raynal – Steakhouse, Easter Eggs
David Ryu – Luca, Coco
Nidia Santiago – Negative Space, Oh Willy…
Mónica Santos – Between The Shadows, Amélia & Duarte
Nelson Shin – Empress Chung, The Transformers: The Movie
Eirik Tveiten – Night Ride, Other Lives
Nathan Warner – Encanto, Zootopia
Ross White – An Irish Goodbye, Roy
Sound
Orin Junior Beaton – Locked Down, Solo: A Star Wars Story
Guido Berenblum – Noise, Zama
Andrew Bock – Smile, Dark Phoenix
Stéphane Bucher – House Of Gucci, Ford V Ferrari
Paul Timothy Carden – Smile, There’s Someone Inside Your House
Lena Esquenazi – Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, Prayers For The Stolen
Arthur Fenn – No Time to Die, Aladdin
Tracie Gallo
Lars Ginzel – All Quiet On The Western Front, The Matrix Resurrections
Galen Goodpaster – Where The Crawdads Sing, Dark Phoenix
Julian Howarth – Avatar: The Way Of Water, Encounter
Randall Lee Johnson – White Noise, Vice
Leah Katz – Mortal Kombat, The Power Of The Dog
Stefan Korte – All Quiet On The Western Front, Mad Heidi
Martin Wallis Kwok – Avatar: The Way Of Water, Mortal Engines
Ensieh Maleki – Banu, Popular
Sean McCormack – Moonfall, Apocalypto
Douglas Murray – The Batman, Ad Astra
Anthony Ortiz – The Harder They Fall, Second Act
Wayne Pashley – Elvis, A Stitch in Time
Mélissa Petitjean – The Super 8 Years, Honey Cigar
Viktor Prášil – All Quiet On The Western Front, Medieval
Lynn Sable – Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Ralph Breaks The Internet
David Stanke – Spirited, The Woman King
Markus Stemler – All Quiet On The Western Front, The King’s Man
Duu-chih Tu – Stay with Me, Terrorizers
Javier Angel Umpierrez – Un Retrato De Familia, Memoria
Eliza Pollack Zebert – Devotion, A Dog’s Journey
Visual effects
Gino Acevedo – Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes, The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies
James Lee Baker – Eternals, Ant-Man And The Wasp
A.J. Briones – War For The Planet Of The Apes, Tomorrowland
Nick Crew – The Adam Project, Captain Marvel
Jubin Dave – Zootopia, Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters
Pete Dionne – Pokémon Detective Pikachu, A Wrinkle In Time
Arslan Elver – Peter Pan & Wendy, Christopher Robin
Markus Frank – All Quiet On The Western Front, The School Of Magical Animals
Brian Gazdik – Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, Ready Player One
Seth Hill – Top Gun: Maverick, Welcome To Marwen
Haresh Hingorani – Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero
Kamil Jafar – All Quiet On The Western Front, Never Look Away
Arek Komorowski – Terminator: Dark Fate, Captain America: Civil War
Lana Lan – Kong: Skull Island, Avengers: Age Of Ultron
Woei Lee – Ad Astra, Blade Runner 2049
Bryan Litson – Top Gun: Maverick, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
Scott Macintyre – Saint Maud, Fighting With My Family
Alexandre Julien Millet – Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Beauty And The Beast
Marla Inez Newall – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves, Black Widow
Jenni O’Byrne – Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, The Irishman
Cristin Pescosolido – Master, Old
Frank Petzold – All Quiet On The Western Front, The Legend Of Tarzan
Adriano Rinaldi – The Rescue, The Finest Hours
P.C. Sanath – 5 Rupees, Baahubali: The Beginning
Robert Winter – Moonfall, Army Of The Dead
Florian Witzel – Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange
Writers
Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo, Swallow
Colm Bairéad* – The Quiet Girl, Finding the Footprints: A Look Back at Mise Éire
Nikole Beckwith – Together Together, 3 Generations
Edward Berger* – All Quiet On The Western Front, Jack
Antonio Campos* – The Devil All The Time, Simon Killer
Chung Seo-kyung – Decision To Leave, The Handmaiden
Marie Clements – Bones Of Crows, Red Snow
Peter Craig – Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman
Shola Dada – Anikulapo, Man Of God
Lukas Dhont* – Close, Girl
Alejandro Fernández Almendras – Mi Amigo Alexis, To Kill A Man
Josh Friedman – Avatar: The Way Of Water, War Of The Worlds
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living, The White Countess
Shunji Iwai – Vampire, Swallowtail Butterfly
Ana Katz* – The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet, Florianópolis Dream
Todd Komarnicki – The Professor And The Madman, Sully
Ehren Kruger – Top Gun: Maverick, The Ring
Daniel Kwan* – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Swiss Army Man
Mariano Llinás – Argentina, 1985, Paulina
Justin Marks – Top Gun: Maverick, The Jungle Book
Santiago Mitre* – Argentina, 1985, Paulina
Craig Pearce – Elvis, Moulin Rouge
Ewa Piaskowska – EO, Essential Killing
Daniel Scheinert* – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Swiss Army Man
Jack Thorne – The Swimmers, Enola Holmes 2
Angelo Tijssens – Close, Girl
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Members-at-large (artists’ representatives)
Tracy Brennan
Rob Carlson
Sarah Clossey
Eric Garfinkel
John Garvey
Steven Gersh
Franklin Latt
Christian Muirhead
Richard Weitz
Ida Giovanna Ziniti.
