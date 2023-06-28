Vicky Krieps, Paul Mescal, Warner Bros Discovery head David Zaslav, Aftersun writer-director Charlotte Wells, She Said director Maria Schrader, and Kerry Condon are among 398 who have been invited to join the Academy.

Some 40% of the 2023 class identify as women, 34% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 52% are from 50 countries and territories outside the United States. There are 76 Oscar nominees including 22 winners among the invitees.

Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy’s membership. Should they all accept, the total number of members including emeritus will rise to 10,817 and the number of voting members will be 9,375.

The list includes Taylor Swift (composer “Carolina”, Where The Crawdads Sing), Everything Everywhere All At Once co-creators Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and star Stephanie Hsu, Argentina, 1985 director Santiago Mitre, The Quiet Girl director Colm Bairéad, and All Quiet On The Western Front director Edward Berger.

Also invited are Decision To Leave co-writer Chung Seo-kyung, Austin Butler, Close director Lukas Dhont, producer Daniel Birman Ripstein (Daniel & Ana), producer Philippe Bober (Triangle Of Sadness), Eo co-writer Ewa Piaskowska, RRR composer M.M. Keeravaani, and Dolly De Leon from Triangle Of Sadness.

Executive invitees include Kent Sanderson, president, acquisitions and ancillary distribution at Bleecker Street, Sony MD for Australia and New Zealand Stephen Basil-Jones, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria, and Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente.

Among the marketing and public relations invitees are Netflix chief communications officer Tammie Rosen, Netflix vice-president of communications Emily Feingold, and publicity veteran Julie Siegel.

”The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang.

Eight individuals (denoted by an asterisk) have been invited to join the Academy by multiple branches and must select one branch upon accepting membership. They are: Bairéad, Berger, Antonio Campos (Simon Killer), Dhont, Ana Katz (The Dog Who Wouldn’t be Quiet), Kwan, Scheinert, and Mitre.

The 2023 invitees are:

Actors

Zar Amir-Ebrahimi – Holy Spider, Bride Price vs. Democracy

Sakura Ando – A Man, Shoplifters

Selma Blair – Hellboy, Legally Blonde

Marsha Stephanie Blake – I’m Your Woman, Luce

Austin Butler – Elvis, Once upon A Time…In Hollywood

Raúl Castillo – Cha Cha Real Smooth, The Inspection

Chang Chen – The Soul, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Ram Charan – RRR, Magadheera

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin, Gold

Robert John Davi – Licence To Kill, The Goonies

Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness, Verdict

Martina Gedeck – The Lives Of Others, Mostly Martha

Bill Hader – Trainwreck, The Skeleton Twins

Nicholas Hoult – The Favourite, Mad Max: Fury Road

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Tin Lok Koo – A Witness Out Of The Blue, Paradox

Vicky Krieps – Corsage, Phantom Thread

Joanna Kulig – Cold War, Elles

Lashana Lynch – The Woman King, No Time To Die

A Martinez – Ambulance, Powwow Highway

Noémie Merlant – Tár, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Paul Mescal – Aftersun, The Lost Daughter

Richard Mofe-Damijo – Oloibiri, 30 Days In Atlanta

Keke Palmer – Nope, Hustlers

Park Hae-il – Decision To Leave, Memories Of Murder

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom

NT Rama Rao Jr. – RRR, Nannaku Prematho

Paul Reiser – Whiplash, Aliens

Rosa Salazar – Alita: Battle Angel, The Kindergarten Teacher

Casting directors

John Buchan – Women Talking, Georgetown

Pauline Hansson – Triangle Of Sadness, Bergman Island

Nina Haun – The School Of Magical Animals, One For The Road

Lissy Holm – The Lost King, Victoria & Abdul

Jeanette Klintberg – Midsommar, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Jason Knight – Women Talking, Georgetown

Alexandra Montag – Tár, Charlie’s Angels

Pat Moran – Union Bridge, Ping Pong Summer

Mathilde Snodgrass – Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Rachel G. Tenner – Spirited, F9: The Fast Saga

Cinematographers

Jolanta Dylewska – Ayka, In Darkness

James Friend – All Quiet On The Western Front, Breakdown

Martin Gschlacht – Goodnight Mommy, The Wall

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár, Antlers

Benjamin Kracun – Promising Young Woman, Beast

K.K. Senthil Kumar – RRR, Baahubali: The Beginning

Tommy Maddox-Upshaw – White Men Can’t Jump, Kalushi: The Story Of Solomon Mahlangu

Kate McCullough – The Quiet Girl, Arracht

Andrij Parekh – The Catcher Was A Spy, The Zookeeper’s Wife

Christopher Ross – The Swimmers, Yesterday

María Secco – Sorcery, The Empty Box

Virginie Surdej – The Blue Caftan, Dreaming Walls: Inside The Chelsea Hotel

Costume designers

Trisha Biggar – The Wife, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Alex Bovaird – Nope, The Unforgivable

Bob Buck – Avatar: The Way Of Water, The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug

Monika Buttinger – Corsage, Rubikon

Pam Downe – Mr. Malcolm’s List, The Vanishing

Deirdra Elizabeth Govan – The Sun Is Also A Star, Sorry To Bother You

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Seoul Searching

Linda Muir – The Northman, The Witch

Annie Symons – My Policeman, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Directors

Colm Bairéad* – The Quiet Girl, Finding The Footprints: A Look Back At Mise Éire

Abner Benaim – Plaza Catedral, Ruben Blades Is Not My Name

Edward Berger* – All Quiet On The Western Front, Jack

Antonio Campos* – The Devil All The Time, Simon Killer

Anthony Chen – Wet Season, Ilo Ilo

Lukas Dhont* – Close, Girl

Andreas Dresen – Stopped On Track, Cloud 9

Nils Gaup – Head Above Water, Pathfinder

Rashaad Ernesto Green – Premature, Gun Hill Road

Ana Katz* – The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet, Florianópolis Dream

Joseph Kosinski – Top Gun: Maverick, Oblivion

Daniel Kwan* – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Swiss Army Man

Francisco Lombardi – No Mercy, The City And The Dogs

Carlos López Estrada – Raya And The Last Dragon, Blindspotting

Mounia Meddour – Houria, Papicha

Santiago Mitre* – Argentina, 1985, Paulina

C.J. Fiery Obasi – Mami Wata, Ojuju

Mani Ratnam – Kannathil Muthamittal, Iruvar

Anita Rocha da Silveira – Medusa, Kill Me Please

Hiner Saleem – Goodnight, Soldier, Lady Winsley

Daniel Scheinert* – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Swiss Army Man

Maria Schrader – She Said, Love Life

Michael Showalter – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, The Big Sick

Agnieszka Smoczyńska – The Silent Twins, The Lure

Chaitanya Tamhane – The Disciple, Court

Documentary

Maxim Arbugaev – Haulout, Voy

Evgenia Arbugaeva – Haulout, A Hawk As Big As A Horse

Paul Barnes – Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise And Fall Of Jack Johnson, The Thin Blue Line

Mark Becker – Art And Craft, Romántico

Alan Berliner – First Cousin Once Removed, Wide Awake

Tze Woon Chan – Blue Island, Yellowing

Sonya Childress – Strong Island, The Interrupters

Lauren Cioffi – Civil, Becoming

Erika Cohn – Belly Of The Beast, The Judge

Patrick Creadon – I.O.U.S.A., Wordplay

Daniel Cross – I Am The Blues, Last Train Home

Ally Derks

Andrés Di Tella – Private Fiction, 327 Notebooks

Lauren Domino – Time, Alone

Lindsey Dryden – Unrest, Lost And Sound

Katja Esson – Poetry Of Resilience, Ferry Tales

Violet Du Feng – Hidden Letters, Maineland

Jennifer Fox – My Reincarnation, Beirut: The Last Home Movie

Sonia Kennebeck – Enemies Of The State, National Bird

Teddy Leifer – All That Breathes, Rough Aunties

Simon Lereng Wilmont – A House Made Of Splinters, The Distant Barking Of Dogs

Petr Lom – Myanmar Diaries, Angels On Diamond Street

Melanie Miller – Navalny, Stutz

Julia Nottingham – Be Water, Trophy

Ilja Roomans – Master Of Light, Turn Your Body To The Sun

Nancy Schwartzman – Victim/Suspect, Roll Red Roll

Joshua Seftel – Stranger At The Gate, The Many Sad Fates Of Mr. Toledano

Shaunak Sen – All That Breathes, Cities Of Sleep

Daniel Sivan – Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis, The Oslo Diaries

Chris Smith – Sr., American Movie

Corinne van Egeraat – Myanmar Diaries, Burma Storybook

Tyler H. Walk – Welcome To Chechnya, How To Survive A Plague

Eden Wurmfeld – The Big Scary S Word, Sunset Story

Debra Zimmerman – Why Women Stay

Executives

Craig Alexander

Bela Bajaria

Stephen Basil-Jones

Racheline Benveniste

Sean Berney

Efe Egemen Cakarel

Peter Dodd

Tara Duncan

Zev Foreman

Jeffrey Goore

Amelia Louise Granger

Daniel Guando

Jessie Henderson

Ynon Kreiz

Ollie Madden

Shivani Pandya Malhotra

Janet Pierson

Shivani Rawat

Kent Sanderson

Guy Shani

Sarah Elizabeth Shepard

Jesse Sisgold

Jonathan Turell

Joana Vicente

Brian Stuart Weinstein

Paul Wiegard

Rob Williams

Tamara Y. Woolfork

Miri Yoon

David Zaslav

Film editors

Michael Aaglund – A House Made Of Splinters, What Walaa Wants

Joyce Arrastia – The Sea Beast, Rise Of The Guardians

Melissa Bretherton – The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, Long Shot

Sarah Broshar – The Fabelmans, West Side Story

Sven Budelmann – All Quiet On The Western Front, The Physician

Alain Dessauvage – Close, Girl

Christopher Donaldson – Women Talking, Crimes Of The Future

Agnieszka Glińska – EO, Lamb

Craig Hayes – Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story Of The Once And Future Heavyweight Champion Of The World, The Hate U Give

Charlotte Munch Bengtsen – All That Breathes, The Truffle Hunters

Langdon Page – Navalny, Mary

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Death Of Dick Long

Ken Schretzmann – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Toy Story 3

Matt Villa – Elvis, The Great Gatsby

Makeup artists and hairstylists

Jason Baird – Elvis, Aquaman

Annemarie Bradley – The Whale, A Quiet Place

Anne Carroll – Deadpool 2, Star Trek Beyond

Linda Eisenhamerová – All Quiet On The Western Front, Anthropoid

Kimberly Felix – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Richard Jewell

Thomas Foldberg – Everybody Hates Johan, War Sailor

Erzsébet Forgács – Son Of Saul, Being Julia

Jules Holdren – Top Gun: Maverick, Free State Of Jones

Jaime Leigh McIntosh – Babylon, Blonde

Alfredo Mora – Dance Of The 41, Nora’s Will

Nathalie Tissier – Chocolat, Amélie

Luca Vannella – The Last Duel, Snow White And The Huntsman

Angie Wells – Promising Young Woman, Harriet

Marketing and public relations

David Burke

Sungmi Choi

Kelly Dalton

Marian Lee Dicus

Sarah Eaton

Emily Feingold

Kimberly Flaster

Stephanie Frederic

Antonio Gimenez-Palazon

Patricia Gonzalez

Mindy Hamilton

Claire A. Heath Nobel

Danielle Kupchak

Julie Roberta La’Bassiere

Christopher Miller

Scott Mitsui

Keri Lynn Moore

Stefanie Marie Napoli

Jeremy Radisich

Jim R. Rodriguez

Tammie Rosen

Julie Siegel

Melissa Stone

Renee Tsao

Kelly Turner

Music

Jean Michel Bernard – Ballad For A Pierced Heart, One Role For Two

Rafiq Bhatia – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paper Towns

Alain Boublil – Killing Me Softly With His Songs, Les Misérables

David Buckley – Unhinged, From Paris With Love

David Byrne – Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Last Emperor

Dominick George Certo – The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Chandrabose – RRR, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1

Ian Chang – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paper Towns

Anne-Kathrin Elisabeth Dern – The Devil Conspiracy, Help, I Shrunk My Friends

Anna Drubich – Barbarian, Werewolves Within

M.M. Keeravaani – RRR, Konda Polam

Penka Kouneva – Ága, In Search Of The American Dream

Ryan Lott – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paper Towns

Zeltia Montes – I’m Going To Have A Good Time, The Good Boss

Starr Parodi – The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry, Bert Stern: Original Mad Man

Taylor Swift – Where The Crawdads Sing, Cats

Dara Taylor – The Tender Bar, Echo Boomers

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka The Weeknd – Avatar: Way Of Water, Fifty Shades Of Grey

Producers

Desray Armstrong – Juniper, Coming Home In The Dark

Daniel Birman Ripstein – Daniel & Ana, El Crimen Del Padre Amaro

Philippe Bober – Triangle Of Sadness, The Square

Keith Calder – One Night In Miami…, Blindspotting

Allison Rose Carter – The Sky Is Everywhere, The Mountain

Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly – Ammonite, Lady Macbeth

Jonas Dornbach – Western, Toni Erdmann

Andrew Goldman – Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, After Yang

Malte Grunert – All Quiet On The Western Front, Land Of Mine

Karan Johar – Kesari, The Lunchbox

Axel Vladimir Kuschevatzky – Argentina, 1985, El Ángel

Daniel Kwan* – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Karen Lunder – Thirteen Lives, Hillbilly Elegy

Kyle Martin – Descendant, Tiny Furniture

Patrick McCormick – Elvis, Black Mass

Jordana Mollick – Spoiler Alert, Hello, My Name Is Doris

Giancarlo Nasi – Blanquita, White On White

Jadesola Osiberu – Brotherhood, Isoken

Mark A. Radcliffe – Stepmom, Mrs. Doubtfire

Thomas Robsahm – The Worst Person In The World, Thelma

Siddharth Roy Kapur – Last Film Show, Dangal

Daniel Scheinert* – Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Death Of Dick Long

Jonathan Wang – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Swiss Army Man

Lila Yacoub – C’mon C’mon, Eighth Grade

Production design

David Allday – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Holmes & Watson

Samantha Avila – Spider-Man: No Way Home, Lucy In The Sky

Tom Brown – Dune, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Richard Buoen – Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Black Panther

Diana Burton – West Side Story, The Goldfinch

Barry Michael Chusid – Rampage, Independence Day: Resurgence

Dylan Cole – Avatar: The Way Of Water, Maleficent

Sabu Cyril – RRR, Runway 34

Bill Darby – Enola Holmes, The Mummy

Klaus Darrelmann – Tenet, The Girl In The Spider’s Web

Darrin Denlinger – Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange

Raffaella Giovannetti – Roald Dahl’s The Witches, Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle

Christian M. Goldbeck – All Quiet On The Western Front, Exile

Ernestine Hipper – All Quiet On The Western Front, Tár

Andrew H. Leung – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Mulan

Karen Murphy – Elvis, A Star Is Born

Ben Procter – Avatar: The Way Of Water, Ender’s Game

Kave Quinn – Catherine Called Birdy, The Brothers Grimsby

Dean Sherriff – Emancipation, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Laura Sode-Matteson – Jungle Cruise, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

Amy Gail Wells – Inherent Vice, The Master

Production and technology

Girish Balakrishnan

David Barrett

Allegra Anne Clegg

Celia D. Costas

Fernando de Goes

Daphne Dentz

Peter Doyle

Sara Duran-Singer

Gian Luca Farinelli

Dominic Glynn

Fritz Heinzle

Lin Oeding

Fatima Robinson

Kranti Sarma

Cynthia Slavens

Joachim Zell

Short films and feature animation

Mahyar Abousaeedi – Turning Red, Incredibles 2

Tom Berkeley – An Irish Goodbye, Roy

Toni Bestard – Background, Foley Artist

Kimberley Browning – Certified, Waiting For Ronald

Alex Bulkley – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Hell and Back

Bruno Caetano – Ice Merchants, The Peculiar Crime Of Oddball Mr. Jay

Dean Fleischer Camp – Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Catherine

Kenneth A. Carlson – Diner Formal, Dating Avi

Trent Correy – The Godfather Of The Bride, Drop

Joel Bryan Crawford – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Croods: A New Age

Claire Dodgson – Minions: The Rise Of Gru, Despicable Me 3

Fabian Driehorst – Night, The Chimney Swift

David DuLac – Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Happy Feet Two

Maureen Fan – Namoo, Crow: The Legend

Tiffany Frances – Dot, Hello from Taiwan

João Gonzalez – Ice Merchants, Nestor

Sara Gunnarsdóttir – My Year Of Dicks, The Pirate Of Love

Mark Gustafson – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Fantastic Mr. Fox

Travis Hathaway – Incredibles 2, Brave

David Jesteadt – Inu-oh, Belle

Daniel Mark Jeup – Finding Nemo, Toy Story 2

Thomas Jordan – Lightyear, Up

Charlie Mackesy – The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

Ian Megibben – Lightyear, Soul

Cyrus Neshvad – The Red Suitcase, The Orchid

Jaime Ray Newman – Skin, Life, Unexpected.

Richard O’Connor – My Friend Nearly Killed Patti Smith, Marianne

Lachlan Pendragon – An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It, The Toll

Jesús Pimentel Melo – Miramelinda, Un Bel Morir

Emmanuel-Alain Raynal – Steakhouse, Easter Eggs

David Ryu – Luca, Coco

Nidia Santiago – Negative Space, Oh Willy…

Mónica Santos – Between The Shadows, Amélia & Duarte

Nelson Shin – Empress Chung, The Transformers: The Movie

Eirik Tveiten – Night Ride, Other Lives

Nathan Warner – Encanto, Zootopia

Ross White – An Irish Goodbye, Roy

Sound

Orin Junior Beaton – Locked Down, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Guido Berenblum – Noise, Zama

Andrew Bock – Smile, Dark Phoenix

Stéphane Bucher – House Of Gucci, Ford V Ferrari

Paul Timothy Carden – Smile, There’s Someone Inside Your House

Lena Esquenazi – Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, Prayers For The Stolen

Arthur Fenn – No Time to Die, Aladdin

Tracie Gallo

Lars Ginzel – All Quiet On The Western Front, The Matrix Resurrections

Galen Goodpaster – Where The Crawdads Sing, Dark Phoenix

Julian Howarth – Avatar: The Way Of Water, Encounter

Randall Lee Johnson – White Noise, Vice

Leah Katz – Mortal Kombat, The Power Of The Dog

Stefan Korte – All Quiet On The Western Front, Mad Heidi

Martin Wallis Kwok – Avatar: The Way Of Water, Mortal Engines

Ensieh Maleki – Banu, Popular

Sean McCormack – Moonfall, Apocalypto

Douglas Murray – The Batman, Ad Astra

Anthony Ortiz – The Harder They Fall, Second Act

Wayne Pashley – Elvis, A Stitch in Time

Mélissa Petitjean – The Super 8 Years, Honey Cigar

Viktor Prášil – All Quiet On The Western Front, Medieval

Lynn Sable – Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Ralph Breaks The Internet

David Stanke – Spirited, The Woman King

Markus Stemler – All Quiet On The Western Front, The King’s Man

Duu-chih Tu – Stay with Me, Terrorizers

Javier Angel Umpierrez – Un Retrato De Familia, Memoria

Eliza Pollack Zebert – Devotion, A Dog’s Journey

Visual effects

Gino Acevedo – Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes, The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies

James Lee Baker – Eternals, Ant-Man And The Wasp

A.J. Briones – War For The Planet Of The Apes, Tomorrowland

Nick Crew – The Adam Project, Captain Marvel

Jubin Dave – Zootopia, Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters

Pete Dionne – Pokémon Detective Pikachu, A Wrinkle In Time

Arslan Elver – Peter Pan & Wendy, Christopher Robin

Markus Frank – All Quiet On The Western Front, The School Of Magical Animals

Brian Gazdik – Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, Ready Player One

Seth Hill – Top Gun: Maverick, Welcome To Marwen

Haresh Hingorani – Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero

Kamil Jafar – All Quiet On The Western Front, Never Look Away

Arek Komorowski – Terminator: Dark Fate, Captain America: Civil War

Lana Lan – Kong: Skull Island, Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Woei Lee – Ad Astra, Blade Runner 2049

Bryan Litson – Top Gun: Maverick, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

Scott Macintyre – Saint Maud, Fighting With My Family

Alexandre Julien Millet – Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Beauty And The Beast

Marla Inez Newall – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves, Black Widow

Jenni O’Byrne – Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, The Irishman

Cristin Pescosolido – Master, Old

Frank Petzold – All Quiet On The Western Front, The Legend Of Tarzan

Adriano Rinaldi – The Rescue, The Finest Hours

P.C. Sanath – 5 Rupees, Baahubali: The Beginning

Robert Winter – Moonfall, Army Of The Dead

Florian Witzel – Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange

Writers

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo, Swallow

Colm Bairéad* – The Quiet Girl, Finding the Footprints: A Look Back at Mise Éire

Nikole Beckwith – Together Together, 3 Generations

Edward Berger* – All Quiet On The Western Front, Jack

Antonio Campos* – The Devil All The Time, Simon Killer

Chung Seo-kyung – Decision To Leave, The Handmaiden

Marie Clements – Bones Of Crows, Red Snow

Peter Craig – Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman

Shola Dada – Anikulapo, Man Of God

Lukas Dhont* – Close, Girl

Alejandro Fernández Almendras – Mi Amigo Alexis, To Kill A Man

Josh Friedman – Avatar: The Way Of Water, War Of The Worlds

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living, The White Countess

Shunji Iwai – Vampire, Swallowtail Butterfly

Ana Katz* – The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet, Florianópolis Dream

Todd Komarnicki – The Professor And The Madman, Sully

Ehren Kruger – Top Gun: Maverick, The Ring

Daniel Kwan* – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Swiss Army Man

Mariano Llinás – Argentina, 1985, Paulina

Justin Marks – Top Gun: Maverick, The Jungle Book

Santiago Mitre* – Argentina, 1985, Paulina

Craig Pearce – Elvis, Moulin Rouge

Ewa Piaskowska – EO, Essential Killing

Daniel Scheinert* – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Swiss Army Man

Jack Thorne – The Swimmers, Enola Holmes 2

Angelo Tijssens – Close, Girl

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Members-at-large (artists’ representatives)

Tracy Brennan

Rob Carlson

Sarah Clossey

Eric Garfinkel

John Garvey

Steven Gersh

Franklin Latt

Christian Muirhead

Richard Weitz

Ida Giovanna Ziniti.