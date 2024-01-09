With two months to go before the 96th Oscars ceremony the Academy has promoted Teni Melidonian to Chief Oscars Officer and MaryJane Partlow to EVP, awards production and special events.

Melidonian, who most recently served as EVP of Oscars strategy, will lead strategy, talent relations, special events and production teams for all awards programmes and events in her newly created position.

She will collaborate closely with the Oscars producers and broadcast partner Disney/ABC and Academy leadership including the board of governors and its committees. She will also oversee the teams involved in developing and executing the Oscars for the worldwide audience, and continues to report directly to Academy CEO Bill Kramer.

As the lead liaison with Disney/ABC Melidonian heads Oscars ad sales, marketing, advertising and synergy strategies supporting audience growth opportunities globally.

Partlow most recently held the position of EVP, awards production and special events and will lead the teams in producing all awards special events throughout the Oscars season, including the Governors Awards, nominations announcement, nominees luncheon, Scientific and Technical Awards, and the Governors Ball. She reports to Melidonian.

“These positions and department are vital to the Academy’s evolution and success as we head into our 100th Oscars and beyond,” said Kramer. “Teni is creative and forward-thinking — and her years of Academy experience and strong knowledge of our awards are a huge asset for our organisation during this exciting and historic time. She played a critical role in the success of last year’s show.

“MaryJane is a truly innovative leader, and her prowess in producing top-notch events is exceptional. I am deeply grateful for their strategic partnership and support.”

In 2022 Melidonian led the new Oscars strategy division, and built a year-round team on all awards-related programmes which also oversees guest and nominee ticketing and seating for awards season events and spearheads member screenings.

Melidonian began her Academy career in 2005 as a publicist and went on to lead communications and publicity and oversee brand strategy and marketing before moving over to lead the Oscars strategy team. Prior to the Academy she worked in Washington D.C. where her various posts included the Armenian embassy.

Partlow joined the Academy in 2013. Prior to that she produced events for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Emirates airline, and a number of global philanthropic families.

The 96th Oscars ceremony will take place in Hollywood on March 10.