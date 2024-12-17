The Academy has unveiled the 10 shortlists for the 97th Academy Awards in March, with Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig and Walter Salles’s I’m Still Here among the international feature film category heavyweights.

Besides the French, German and Brazilian contenders, the list includes Mati Diop’s Dahomey for Senegal, Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap for Ireland, Maura Delpero’s Vermiglio for Italy, Sandhya Suri’s Santosh for the UK, and Matthew Rankin’s Universal Language for Canada.

Documentary contenders include No Other Land co-directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, Shiori Itō’s Black Box Diaries, and Emily Kassie’s Sugarcane.

The nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025, and the 97th Oscars ceremony takes place on March 2, 2025.

The shortlists appear below:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 97th Academy Awards. One hundred sixty-nine films were eligible in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.



The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:



The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Daughters

Eno

Frida

Hollywoodgate

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Queendom

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Will & Harper



DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Short Film category for the 97th Academy Awards. One hundred four films qualified in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.



The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:



Chasing Roo

Death by Numbers

Eternal Father

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Keeper

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Once upon a Time in Ukraine

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Planetwalker

The Quilters

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

A Swim Lesson

Until He’s Back



INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM



Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 97th Academy Awards. Films from 85 countries and regions were eligible in the category.



Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.



In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.



The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:



Brazil, I’m Still Here

Canada, Universal Language

Czech Republic, Waves

Denmark, The Girl with the Needle

France, Emilia Pérez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Iceland, Touch

Ireland, Kneecap

Italy, Vermiglio

Latvia, Flow

Norway, Armand

Palestine, From Ground Zero

Senegal, Dahomey

Thailand, How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies

United Kingdom, Santosh



MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING



Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 97th Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar® consideration.



The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:



“The Apprentice”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“A Different Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Waltzing with Brando”

“Wicked”



MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)



Twenty scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 97th Academy Awards. One hundred forty-five scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.



The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:



“Alien: Romulus”

“Babygirl”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Blink Twice”

“Blitz”

“The Brutalist”

“Challengers”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Fire Inside”

“Gladiator II”

“Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1”

“Inside Out 2”

“Nosferatu”

“The Room Next Door”

“Sing Sing”

“The Six Triple Eight”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

“Young Woman and the Sea”



MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)



Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 97th Academy Awards. Eighty-nine songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.



The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:



“Forbidden Road” from “Better Man”

“Winter Coat” from “Blitz”

“Compress/Repress” from “Challengers”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Sick In The Head” from “Kneecap”

“Beyond” from “Moana 2”

“Tell Me It’s You” from “Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Piece By Piece” from “Piece by Piece”

“Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Out Of Oklahoma” from “Twisters”

“Kiss The Sky” from “The Wild Robot”

“Harper And Will Go West” from “Will & Harper”



ANIMATED SHORT FILM



Fifteen films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 97th Academy Awards. Eighty-eight films qualified in the category. Academy members from the Animation Branch and Short Films Branch were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.



In the nominations round, Academy members from the Animation Branch and Short Films Branch are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.



The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:



“Au Revoir Mon Monde”

“A Bear Named Wojtek”

“Beautiful Men”

“Bottle George”

“A Crab in the Pool”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Maybe Elephants”

“Me”

“Origami”

“Percebes”

“The 21”

“Wander to Wonder”

“The Wild-Tempered Clavier”

“Yuck!”



LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM



Fifteen films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 97th Academy Awards. One hundred eighty films qualified in the category. Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.



In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.



The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:



“Anuja”

“Clodagh”

“The Compatriot”

“Crust”

“Dovecote”

“Edge of Space”

“The Ice Cream Man”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“A Lien”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

“The Masterpiece”

“An Orange from Jaffa”

“Paris 70”

“Room Taken”



SOUND



Ten films will advance in the Sound category for the 97th Academy Awards. All eligible members of the Sound Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films beginning Thursday, January 9, 2025, in the San Francisco Bay area, followed by London, Los Angeles and New York on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.



The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:



“Alien: Romulus”

“Blitz”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Gladiator II”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”



VISUAL EFFECTS



Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 97th Academy Awards. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.



The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:



“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Civil War”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”