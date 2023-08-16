The first group of judges for The Big Screen Awards 2023 has been announced ahead of the entry deadline of September 8.

The Big Screen Awards were rebranded from the Screen Awards last year, and recognise the achievements of marketing, distribution, publicity and exhibition teams and companies for their work releasing films into UK cinemas and connecting them with audiences.

Among the first group of judges confirmed for this year’s awards are producers Andrea Cornwell (Saint Maud, The Essex Serpent) and Lisa Marie Russo (Nothing Compares, A Bunch Of Amateurs), plus former LFF head and current NFTS exec Tricia Tuttle, and BFI programmer Rowan Woods.

With further names to be announced in the next couple of weeks, the list of judges so far is as follows:

Akua Gyamfi – CEO, British Blacklist

– CEO, British Blacklist Andrea Cornwell – producer, Lobo Films

– producer, Lobo Films Caragh Cook - managing director, Organic

- managing director, Organic Catherine Bray - consultant, British Council

- consultant, British Council Droo Padhiar - head of marketing, Dogwoof

- head of marketing, Dogwoof Eugene O’Connor - VP publicity, Black Bear Pictures

- VP publicity, Black Bear Pictures Gali Gold - head of cinema, Barbican

- head of cinema, Barbican Lisa Marie Russo – producer, Fly Film

– producer, Fly Film Peter Stone - principal, Stone Consulting

- principal, Stone Consulting Rowan Woods – programmer, BFI

– programmer, BFI Tricia Tuttle - head of directing fiction, NFTS

Judges will be divided into groups, with each group adjudicating up to five categories. The judging day will take place this autumn, with the winners to be revealed at The Big Screen Awards ceremony on November 23 at The Brewery in London.

A new category for 2023 is Team Of The Year, which is open to a team from any discipline, including publicity (in-house or agency), marketing, distribution and cinemas, which can demonstrate exceptional achievement and innovation in connecting theatrical releases with audiences. Click here for a full list of categories.

The Walt Disney Company, Altitude, Paramount Pictures and Mubi were among the winners at last year’s Big Screen Awards.