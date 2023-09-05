The deadline for entries for The Big Screen Awards 2023 has been extended to Friday September 15.

Click HERE to enter the Awards

The Big Screen Awards were rebranded from the Screen Awards last year, and recognise the achievements of marketing, distribution, publicity and exhibition teams and companies for their work releasing films into UK cinemas and connecting them with audiences.

The ceremony will take place on November 23 at The Brewery in London.

A new category for 2023 is Team Of The Year, which is open to a team from any discipline, including publicity (in-house or agency), marketing, distribution and cinemas, which can demonstrate exceptional achievement and innovation in connecting theatrical releases with audiences. Click here for a full list of categories.

Among the first group of judges confirmed for this year’s awards are producers Andrea Cornwell (Saint Maud, The Essex Serpent) and Lisa Marie Russo (Nothing Compares, A Bunch Of Amateurs), plus former LFF head and current NFTS exec Tricia Tuttle, and BFI programmer Rowan Woods.

The Walt Disney Company, Altitude, Paramount Pictures and Mubi were among the winners at last year’s Big Screen Awards.

For entry enquiries please contact: bigscreenawards@screendaily.com. For sponsorship enquiries please contact: scott.benfold@screendaily.com

Eikon are among the sponsors for the event, which is in association with the UK Cinema Association (UKCA).