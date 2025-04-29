The producers behind internationally acclaimed titles The Girl With The Needle and Vermiglio are among those selected for European Film Promotion’s (EFP) Producers On The Move programme, which showcases rising talent and fosters international co-productions.

Agnieszka Wasiak was the Polish co-producer on Magnus von Horn’s The Girl With The Needle through Lava Films, while Italy’s Francesca Andreoli produced Maura Delpero’s Vermiglio via Cinedora.

The 20-strong group will take part in a programme that aims to foster international co-productions, share experiences and create professional networks. The Pre-Festival online programme starts today and runs until April 30, and includes speed meetings, roundtables and pitching sessions. The producers will then meet in person during Cannes from May 16 to 20.

Also among the selection is German producer Fred Burle who is behind Cannes Competition title The Secret Agent and also produced Berlin titles Köln 75 and Peter Hujar’s Day, all via One Two Films. Two other producers have Cannes titles this year – Belgium’s Géraldine Sprimont (Need Productions) who produced Déni Oumar Pitsaev’s documentary Imago and France’s Lionel Massol (Films Grand Huits) who is associate producer of the short film Loynes in Directors’ Fortnight.

Further producers include Croatia’s Tamara Babun Zovko behind IDFA award-winning documentary The Other Side Of Everything and Luxembourg’s Vincent Quénault who produced two Berlin competitions in 2024 (Black Tea) and 2025 (The Safe House).

Producers on the move 2025