Michelle Jenner and Mario Casas have signed to star in Olga Osorio’s feature adaptation of Elia Barceló’s acclaimed novel The Goldsmith’s Secret.

Film Factory is introducing the film to Cannes buyers.

Adrián Guerra and Nuria Valls are producing for Nostromo Pictures, whose credits include the upcoming Rodrigo Cortés title Escape, exec-produced by Martin Scorsese.

The Goldsmith’s Secret will shoot in June in Alava and Barcelona. It is a love story set across three moments of the 20th Century. “It is inspired by classics such as Somewhere In Time and In the Mood for Love,” said Guerra.