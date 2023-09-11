Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Sep 8-10) Total gross to date Week 1. The Nun II (Warner Bros) £1.7m £1.7m 1 2. Jawan (Yash Raj Films) £1m £1.3m 1 3. The Equalizer 3 (Sony) £1m £4.7m 2 4. Barbie (Warner Bros) £560,378 £93.8m 8 5. Oppenheimer (Universal) £482,121 £53.4m 8

Warner Bros’ horror title The Nun II prised the UK-Ireland box office top spot away this weekend from The Equalizer 3, as Barbenheimer’s box office dominance continues to wane, while Hindi-language thriller Jawan enjoyed a superb opening weekend.

The Nun II brought in £1.7m from 572 sites, for a location average of £3,048, a solid site average, but not quite meeting the The Nun’s 2018 opening weekend takings of £3.4m. Michael Chaves takes over from the first instalment’s director Corin Hardy, with Taissa Farmiga returning as Sister Irene in The Conjuring spin-off, sent to do battle with the demon who almost killed her four years previously.

Aran ‘Atlee’ Kumar’s Hindi-language vigilante action thriller Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, had an exceptional weekend for Yash Raj Films, taking £1m (£1.04m) from 261 locations in the UK and Ireland, for a site average of £3,984. Including previews, Jawan’s total is £1.3m. This makes it the second highest-performing opening weekend for an Indian film in the territory ever, behind Pathaan which took £1.4m back in January, and ahead of Dhoom 3, which took £884, 567 in 2013.

Atlee’s first Hindi-language film has also broken global box office records, with its $64.1m global debut making it the biggest ever launch for a Hindi-language film.

Last weekend’s number one at the UK-Ireland box office The Equalizer 3 grossed £1m (£1.02) for Sony, for a total of £4.7m.

Warner Bros added £560,378 to its Barbie total in its eighth weekend, for a cumulative figure of £93.8m. Warner Bros will be looking for another surge later in the month on Greta Gerwig’s title, when it is released for one-week only at Imax cinemas across the UK and Ireland, from September 22.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer continued to be Universal’s best performing title at the box office this weekend, although dropping 50% on its previous session. The epic added £482,121 to its total on its eighth weekend, which is now £53.4m.

Universal’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, directed by and starring Nia Vardalos, opened to £410,983 from 585 sites, averaging £703.

It was a strong opening weekend for Celine Song’s Sundance hit and directorial debut Past Lives, taking £359,973 from 216 sites for Studiocanal, giving a location average of £1,667. The love story follows two childhood friends from South Korea who reconnect throughout their lives. Including previews, it has grossed £513,468.

Key holdovers

In its second weekend, Alejandro Monteverde’s controversial religious thriller Sound Of Freedom took £253,044 for Angel Studios. Its gross has now crossed the £1m mark, with £1.4m.

Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stirred up £171,000 in its sixth weekend, totalling £9.43m.

Blue Beetle topped up its total with £166,744 from its fourth weekend for Warner Bros. Its total has now crawled up to £4.3m. Its studio stablemate The Meg 2: The Trench added £160,968 in its sixth session, for a £12.8m overall figure.

Disney animation Elemental added £116,519 in its 10th weekend, down 79% on last weekend, for a cumulative figure of £18.2m.

Haunted Mansion’s fifth weekend brought in £88,535, a 78% drop on its previous session, now totalling £4.1m.

Disney’s re-release of 101 Dalmatians barked up £77,042, from 650 sites, for a location average of £119, as part of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One added £68,000 in its ninth weekend, taking £26.3m to-date.

Lionsgate’s horror release Cobweb brought in £39,482 in its second weekend, and is up to £517,453.

In its seventh weekend, Moviegoers Entertainment’s Hindi-language romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brought in £39,367, for a total to-date of £2.3m.

Park Circus’ re-release of Jurassic Park added £37,862, for a total of £456,782 after two sessions. The distributor also put out School Of Rock this weekend, taking £16,300 from 153 sites, for an average of £107.

Gran Turismo added £35,561 to its £2.8m total for Sony.

Scrapper topped up its total for Picturehouse with £27,000 in its third weekend. It has now grossed £448,000 at the UK-Ireland box office.

Chinese crime thriller No More Bets made its UK-Ireland debut for Trinity Film/Cine Asia, having grossed almost $500m at the Chinese box office. The Shen Ao-directed film took £21,952 from 24 sites, averaging £914. With previews, it’s total stands at £38,440.

Universal’s Strays dropped 84% in its fourth session, taking £19,566, for an overall figure of £1.8m.

Horror Talk To Me added £17,412 in its seventh weekend for Altitude, for a total of £2.4m.

The Blackening brought in £10,485 in its third session, down 84%, for a total of £680,109.

Blue Finch documentary Once Upon A Time In Uganda, about a Ugandan self-taught filmmaker and the American fan who comes to meet him, reported £2,263 from six sites, averaging £377. It took a further £2,000 from previews, bringing it’s total up to £4,263.

Crime drama Maigret took £2,228 for Miracle/Dazzler in its second weekend, for a total of £14,858.

New release documentary Man On The Run opened to £1,638 from nine locations for Munro Film, for a site average of £182. Cassius Michael Kim directs the dive into a $5bn fraud that shook Malaysia’s financial stability.

Curzon’s re-release of Max Ophüls’s1950 romance comedy La Ronde took £1,365 from five cinemas, for a site average of £273, and a total of £1,548.

Further new releases this weekend included A Life On The Farm playing at 10 locations for Bulldog Film Distribution and Kick Out! The Newtown Neurotics Story for MusicFilmNetwork.