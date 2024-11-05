Toei is on board for a new feature film by Japanese provocateur Takashi Miike and is introducing the film to buyers at this week’s AFM. The film, titled Sham, is the director’s first feature based on a work of investigative journalism.

The screenplay is based on a 2007 book by journalist Masumi Fukuda called Fabrication: The Truth About The ‘Murder Teacher’ in Fukuoka. The book details a court case against a teacher who was alleged to have bullied a student to the point of suicide until it came out at trial that the allegations were fabricated – but not before becoming a media sensation.

Fukuda’s account won Japan’s prestigious Shincho Literary Award the year it was published, and has sold 200,000 copies.

Produced by Toei, Sham is currently in post-production after filming in August and September. A release in Japan is planned for next June. Toei describes the film as a “drama crime thriller” and says it “digs deep into humans’ moral zone”; the film’s cast has not yet been revealed.

The prolific Miike has directed more than 100 film, TV and video productions in his career, and his best-known works include Audition, Ichi The Killer and 13 Assassins. He has twice been selected for Cannes Competition: in 2011 with Hara-Kiri: Death Of A Samurai and in 2013 with Shield Of Straw.

The director’s next film, Blue Fight, a feature about two young men who met in a juvenile reformatory participating in a martial arts tournament, will be released in Japanese cinemas in early 2025 via Gaga.