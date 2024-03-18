UK-based sales agency Together Films has acquired worldwide rights to Hasan Oswald’s documentary Mediha, which had its international premiere this past weekend at CPH:DOX.

The film plays in the new CPH:DOX Human Rights award section. It comes to Copenhagen from DOC NYC, where it won the Grand Jury award and was runner-up for the audience award in November.

Mediha follows Mediha Alhamad, a teenage Yazidi girl recently returned from ISIS captivity, who turns on her camera to process her trauma while rescuers search for her missing family members.

Alhamad is also credited as cinematographer, having filmed herself and her family for three years.

Directed by New York-based filmmaker Oswald, Mediha is produced by Annelise Mecca, Fahrinisa Campana, Alexander Spiess, Stephen Nemeth and Oswald.

Emma Thompson is an executive producer on the film, alongside Jason Loftus, Rick Dugdale, Joyce Pierpoline, Hakan Karlsson and Betsy Stahl.

Following the international premiere on Sunday, March 17, Mediha will play again on Wednesday 21 at the Dagmar Theatre.

Sarah Mosses, Together Films CEO and founder, described the film as “a must-have for buyers seeking impactful, investigative storytelling.”

Oswald’s feature directorial debut Higher Love debuted in 2020, winning festival awards including the Slamdance Grand Jury award.