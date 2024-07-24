Twenty-four films comprise Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) Discovery section this year, featuring 20 world premieres and representing more than 35 countries.
The first- and second-time filmmaker showcase of international cinema will open with Bonjour Tristesse, Durga Chew-Bose’s adaptation of the 1954 coming-of-age novel by the late Françoise Sagan starring Chloe Sevigny.
Selections include Afolabi Olalekan’s Freedom Way, Egil Pedersen’s My Fathers’ Daughter, Laura Carreira’s On Falling, and Pavlo Ostrikov’s U Are The Universe.
Filmmakers who have premiered features in this section include Alfonso Cuarón, Yorgos Lanthimos, Maren Ade, Barry Jenkins, Emma Seligman, and Christopher Nolan.
Dorota Lech, Jason Anderson, Kelly Boutsalis, Diana Cadavid, Robyn Citizen, Nataleah Hunter-Young, June Kim, Jason Ryle, and Norm Wilner programmed the selection.
On Tuesday TIFF announced its Platform selections. The Galas and Special Presentation titles are here. David Gordon Green’s Nutcrackers is the opening night film and the festival runs September 5-15.
TIFF Discovery 2024 selections appear below in alphabetical order.
Aberdeen (Can)
Dirs: Ryan Cooper, Eva Thomas
World premiere
Bonjour Tristesse (Can-Ger)
Dir: Durga Chew-Bose
World premiere
Opening night
Boong (India)
Dir: Lakshmipriya Devi
World premiere
Diciannove (It)
Dir: Giovanni Tortorici
International premiere
Do I Know You From Somewhere? (Can)
Dir: Arianna Martinez
World premiere
Freedom Way (Nigeria)
Dir: Afolabi Olalekan
World premiere
Gülizar (Tur-Kos)
Dir: Belkıs Bayrak
World premiere
Horizonte (Col-Fr-Lux-Chil-Ger)
Dir: César Augusto Acevedo
World premiere
Ink Wash (Rom-Gre-Den)
Dir: Sarra Tsorakidis
World premiere
Linda (Arg-Sp)
Dir: Mariana Wainstein
World premiere
Meat (Gre)
Dir: Dimitris Nakos
World premiere
Mother Mother (Ken-Som)
Dir: K’naan Warsame
World premiere
My Fathers’ Daughter (Sápmi: Nor-Swe-Fin)
Dir: Egil Pedersen
World premiere
On Falling (UK-Por)
Dir: Laura Carreira
World premiere
Really Happy Someday (Can)
Dir: J Stevens
World premiere
Saba (Bang)
Dir: Maksud Hossain
World premiere
Sad Jokes (ger)
Dir: Fabian Stumm
International premiere
Seeds (Can)
Dir: Kaniehtiio Horn
World premiere
Shook (Can)
Dir: Amar Wala
World premiere
The Courageous (Swi)
Dir: Jasmin Gordon
World premiere
The Paradise Of Thorns (Thai)
Dir: Boss Kuno
International premiere
The Party’s Over (Sp)
Dir: Elena Manrique
World premiere
The Quiet Ones (Den)
Dir: Frederik Louis Hviid
World premiere
U Are The Universe (Ukr-Belg)
Dir: Pavlo Ostrikov
World premiere.
No comments yet