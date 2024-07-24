Twenty-four films comprise Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) Discovery section this year, featuring 20 world premieres and representing more than 35 countries.

The first- and second-time filmmaker showcase of international cinema will open with Bonjour Tristesse, Durga Chew-Bose’s adaptation of the 1954 coming-of-age novel by the late Françoise Sagan starring Chloe Sevigny.

Selections include Afolabi Olalekan’s Freedom Way, Egil Pedersen’s My Fathers’ Daughter, Laura Carreira’s On Falling, and Pavlo Ostrikov’s U Are The Universe.

Filmmakers who have premiered features in this section include Alfonso Cuarón, Yorgos Lanthimos, Maren Ade, Barry Jenkins, Emma Seligman, and Christopher Nolan.

Dorota Lech, Jason Anderson, Kelly Boutsalis, Diana Cadavid, Robyn Citizen, Nataleah Hunter-Young, June Kim, Jason Ryle, and Norm Wilner programmed the selection.

On Tuesday TIFF announced its Platform selections. The Galas and Special Presentation titles are here. David Gordon Green’s Nutcrackers is the opening night film and the festival runs September 5-15.

TIFF Discovery 2024 selections appear below in alphabetical order.

Aberdeen (Can)

Dirs: Ryan Cooper, Eva Thomas

World premiere

Bonjour Tristesse (Can-Ger)

Dir: Durga Chew-Bose

World premiere

Opening night

Boong (India)

Dir: Lakshmipriya Devi

World premiere

Diciannove (It)

Dir: Giovanni Tortorici

International premiere

Do I Know You From Somewhere? (Can)

Dir: Arianna Martinez

World premiere

Freedom Way (Nigeria)

Dir: Afolabi Olalekan

World premiere

Gülizar (Tur-Kos)

Dir: Belkıs Bayrak

World premiere

Horizonte (Col-Fr-Lux-Chil-Ger)

Dir: César Augusto Acevedo

World premiere

Ink Wash (Rom-Gre-Den)

Dir: Sarra Tsorakidis

World premiere

Linda (Arg-Sp)

Dir: Mariana Wainstein

World premiere

Meat (Gre)

Dir: Dimitris Nakos

World premiere

Mother Mother (Ken-Som)

Dir: K’naan Warsame

World premiere

My Fathers’ Daughter (Sápmi: Nor-Swe-Fin)

Dir: Egil Pedersen

World premiere

On Falling (UK-Por)

Dir: Laura Carreira

World premiere

Really Happy Someday (Can)

Dir: J Stevens

World premiere

Saba (Bang)

Dir: Maksud Hossain

World premiere

Sad Jokes (ger)

Dir: Fabian Stumm

International premiere

Seeds (Can)

Dir: Kaniehtiio Horn

World premiere

Shook (Can)

Dir: Amar Wala

World premiere

The Courageous (Swi)

Dir: Jasmin Gordon

World premiere

The Paradise Of Thorns (Thai)

Dir: Boss Kuno

International premiere

The Party’s Over (Sp)

Dir: Elena Manrique

World premiere

The Quiet Ones (Den)

Dir: Frederik Louis Hviid

World premiere

U Are The Universe (Ukr-Belg)

Dir: Pavlo Ostrikov

World premiere.