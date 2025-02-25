Roy Gower, the veteran UK exhibition executive who worked at ABC Cinemas, Cineworld and Everyman, has died aged 65.

Gower had a long career as a film booker from 1975 until his retirement in 2021.

He joined ABC Cinemas from school in 1975 as a post boy, delivering across the company’s London offices, based in Golden Square. Within six months he moved to the film programming department.

He worked at the company through a succession of changes, as it became EMI, Thorn EMI, Cannon Cinemas, Pathé, MGM, Virgin, UGC and finally Cineworld in 2006.

Gower was head of film buying at Cineworld from 2008 to 2014, when he left to join Everyman Cinemas as head of film, reuniting with his former colleague Crispin Lilly, the new CEO.

In November 2022, Gower won the Cinema First honorary achievement award at Screen’s Big Screen Awards, presented to him by Lionsgate head of theatrical distribution Matt Smith.

In an interview with Everyman prior to the Awards, Gower had discussed his career highlights, which he said included “set visits – especially going to Dubai for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and meeting Tom Cruise at the top of the Burj Khalifa on one of his stunt days”.

“I am passionate about film. I don’t have a favourite genre and even with all the data we now have, I still have a gut feeling about how a film will do,” said Gower about what helped him succeed in his job.

Lilly had worked with Gower since 1992. “Roy was a master of change management with all our different owners but also in balancing the changing needs and dynamics of the industry,” he said. “He was deft at balancing the relationship side of the business with his own immense commercial instincts and finding ways to deliver on both. The outpouring of kind messages in the industry over the last 24 hours, from all sides, is testament to how high a regard he was – and will always be – held.”

The UKCA said in a statement: “Since we shared the sad news yesterday of Roy’s death with our members and wider industry colleagues, we’ve received dozens of messages expressing admiration for all that he achieved during his 45 years plus in the business, but also many commenting on the support he them as they made their way in our industry.

“It’s clear that Roy was held in huge affection by all who knew him and that his passing is widely mourned.”