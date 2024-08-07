UK creatives coalition the Creators’ Rights Alliance has written to major technology firms demanding “transparency about the works that have been used to develop” their artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Sent to companies including Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, Apple and Meta (formerly Facebook), the letter affirms that “members of the Creators’ Rights Alliance and the 500,000 creators they represent do not authorise the use of any of their works protected by copyright and/or related rights (including performers rights) for the training, development, or operation of AI models.”

The Creators Rights’ Alliance represents 23 creator-led groups including Directors UK, the Equity union and the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain.

The 800-word letter, published in full below, puts seven key requests to developers of all, “but especially generative”, AI systems. The requests include “to provide full transparency about the works which have been used to develop their model” and “to offer appropriate remuneration for all uses – past and future” of creators’ work.

The letter cites reports from both the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee Inquiry into Large Language Models, and the House of Commons Innovation, Science and Technology Committee’s Legacy Report from May this year, the latter of which outlined 12 challenges for AI governance.

The letter ends by urging developers “to agree terms on a commercial basis with respective rightsholders and where those rightsholders are not the creators themselves, to satisfy themselves that creators have given specific consent.”

Use of generative AI was a major sticking point in negotiations around the US writers’ and actors’ strikes last year, with both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA securing regulations around the studios’ use of AI. Those measures apply to US companies and creatives.

Last year UK union Equity launched an AI toolkit to help protect performers from what it described as a “surge in unregulated technology”.