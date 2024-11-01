UK-Ireland box office figures for October 2024 were down 17% compared to the previous year, causing the year-to-date figure to fall back to 11% down.
The underperformance of Joker: Folie À Deux meant the year-to-date comparison dropped from 10% down at the end of September. The 2024 box office is currently at £799.1m; total revenue for 2023 was £1.1bn.
|Rank
|Title
|Distributor
|October gross
|Total gross
|Release date
|1
|Joker: Folie À Deux
|Warner Bros
|£10.2m
|£10.2m
|4/10/2024
|2
|The Wild Robot
|Universal
|£9.5m
|£9.5m
|18/10/2024
|3
|Venom: The Last Dance
|Sony
|£6.9m
|£6.9m
|25/10/2024
|4
|Smile 2
|Paramount
|£4.9m
|£4.9m
|18/10/2024
|5
|Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
|Warner Bros
|£4.3m
|£25.9m
|6/9/2024
|6
|Transformers One
|Paramount
|£4m
|£4m
|11/10/2024
|7
|Terrifier 3
|Signature
|£3.1m
|£3.1m
|11/10/2024
|8
|The Apprentice
|Studiocanal
|£1.8m
|£1.8m
|18/10/2024
|9
|The Substance
|Mubi
|£1.8m
|£3.6m
|20/9/2024
|10
|The Outrun
|Studiocanal
|£1.4m
|£2.2m
|27/9/2024
Warner Bros’ Folie À Deux was still the number one film in October with £10.2m, having opened to £5.6m at the beginning of the month. However it is likely to finish with less than one-fifth of the £58.3m of 2019’s Joker, and is only the seventh-highest-grossing release for director Todd Phillips, who also made The Hangover films.
Dreamworks Animation’s The Wild Robot took second spot with £9.5m after a £3.2m opening. It was the best-performing animation of the month, and is currently the fifth-highest-grossing animation of the year.
Independent titles made it into the top 10 again, with Terrifier 3 in seventh place with £3m – the highest-grossing film ever for Signature Entertainment.
Mubi’s The Substance achieved the impressive feat of making the top 10 for successive months, in ninth place with £1.8m in October. It is Mubi’s highest-grossing title ever, with £3.6m across its run.
Studiocanal also had two titles in the top 10 – Donald Trump drama The Apprentice in eight place with £1.8m, and Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun starring Saoirse Ronan in 10th with £1.4m.
Despite those bright spots, none of the October releases came close to making the year-to-date top 10 (Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes currently in 10th with £15.8m).
Exhibitors still need a strong November and December to make up the shortcomings. After a slate of awards contenders this weekend including Anora and Blitz, Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru from November 8 will need to climb towards the £38m and £42.6m of the first two films, while big figures are also needed from Paramount’s Gladiator II (November 15), Universal musical adaptation Wicked (November 22) and Disney animation Moana 2 (November 29).
