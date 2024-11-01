UK-Ireland box office figures for October 2024 were down 17% compared to the previous year, causing the year-to-date figure to fall back to 11% down.

The underperformance of Joker: Folie À Deux meant the year-to-date comparison dropped from 10% down at the end of September. The 2024 box office is currently at £799.1m; total revenue for 2023 was £1.1bn.

UK-Ireland top 10 titles October 2024 Rank Title Distributor October gross Total gross Release date 1 Joker: Folie À Deux Warner Bros £10.2m £10.2m 4/10/2024 2 The Wild Robot Universal £9.5m £9.5m 18/10/2024 3 Venom: The Last Dance Sony £6.9m £6.9m 25/10/2024 4 Smile 2 Paramount £4.9m £4.9m 18/10/2024 5 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Warner Bros £4.3m £25.9m 6/9/2024 6 Transformers One Paramount £4m £4m 11/10/2024 7 Terrifier 3 Signature £3.1m £3.1m 11/10/2024 8 The Apprentice Studiocanal £1.8m £1.8m 18/10/2024 9 The Substance Mubi £1.8m £3.6m 20/9/2024 10 The Outrun Studiocanal £1.4m £2.2m 27/9/2024

Warner Bros’ Folie À Deux was still the number one film in October with £10.2m, having opened to £5.6m at the beginning of the month. However it is likely to finish with less than one-fifth of the £58.3m of 2019’s Joker, and is only the seventh-highest-grossing release for director Todd Phillips, who also made The Hangover films.

Dreamworks Animation’s The Wild Robot took second spot with £9.5m after a £3.2m opening. It was the best-performing animation of the month, and is currently the fifth-highest-grossing animation of the year.

Independent titles made it into the top 10 again, with Terrifier 3 in seventh place with £3m – the highest-grossing film ever for Signature Entertainment.

Mubi’s The Substance achieved the impressive feat of making the top 10 for successive months, in ninth place with £1.8m in October. It is Mubi’s highest-grossing title ever, with £3.6m across its run.

Studiocanal also had two titles in the top 10 – Donald Trump drama The Apprentice in eight place with £1.8m, and Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun starring Saoirse Ronan in 10th with £1.4m.

Despite those bright spots, none of the October releases came close to making the year-to-date top 10 (Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes currently in 10th with £15.8m).

Exhibitors still need a strong November and December to make up the shortcomings. After a slate of awards contenders this weekend including Anora and Blitz, Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru from November 8 will need to climb towards the £38m and £42.6m of the first two films, while big figures are also needed from Paramount’s Gladiator II (November 15), Universal musical adaptation Wicked (November 22) and Disney animation Moana 2 (November 29).