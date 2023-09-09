The 80th Venice Film Festival comes to a close today with the awards ceremony, held at the Sala Grande in the Palazzo del Cinema.

Starting at 7pm CET (6pm BST), viewers can watch the ceremony live in the video above; Screen will be updating this page with the winners as they are announced.

Scroll down for the latest winners

The ceremony will be hosted by Italian actress Caterina Murino, who also hosted the opening ceremony on August 30. A Competition jury led by Damien Chazelle will award eight prizes, including the Golden Lion for best film. There are further awards in the Horizons, Venice Classics and Immersive strands; with a debut film award from a jury headed by Alice Diop.

Yesterday, winners were announced for the Critics’ Week sidebar – with UK title Hoard taking three prizes; and Giornate degli Autori, with the main prize going to Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person.

Lifetime achievement awards have already been presented to Italian director Liliana Cavani, at the opening ceremony; and Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

Last year’s Golden Lion for best film went to Laura Poitras’ documentary All The Beauty And The Bloodshed – only the second documentary to take the top prize in the event’s 90-year history, and the third year in a row that a film directed by a woman has won the prize, after Audrey Diwan’s Happening in 2021 and Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland in 2020.

Venice 2023 winners

Competition

Golden Lion

Grand Jury Prize

Special Jury Prize

Silver Lion

Volpi Cup for Best Actress

Volpi Cup for Best Actor

Golden Osella for Best Screenplay

Marcello Mastroianni Award

Horizons

Best Film

Best Director

Special Jury Prize

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Screenplay

Lion of the Future Luigi de Laurentis Award for a Debut film

Venice Classics

Best documentary on cinema

Best restored film

Venice Immersive – best experience