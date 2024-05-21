French actor Vincent Lindon has joined the increasingly crowded cast of Ruben Östlund’s The Entertainment System is Down.

He joins previously announced Keanu Reeves, Kirsten Dunst, Daniel Bruhl, Samantha Morton and Nicolas Braun.

The project is set to start shooting in 2025 and is set on a long-haul flight where the entertainment system fails and passengers are forced to face the horror of being bored.

In a full circle moment, seasoned French actor Lindon was Jury President in Cannes in 2022 when Östlund’s Triangle Of Sadness won the Palme d’Or.

The film, Östlund’s seventh and his second in the English language reteams the director with Erik Hemmendorff of Plattform Produktion and Philippe Bober at Coproduction Office. The latter is handling international sales, in full swing at Cannes’ market.

The casting process is still ongoing and producers promise more A-list names will be added in the coming days and weeks.