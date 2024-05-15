Kirsten Dunst and Daniel Brühl will join a now-confirmed Keanu Reeves to power the A-list cast of double Palme d’Or-winning filmmaker Ruben Östlund’s next feature The Entertainment System Is Down.

The film is set on a long-haul flight where the entertainment system fails and passengers are forced to face the horror of being bored. Filming is scheduled to kick off in early 2025.

The film, Östlund’s seventh and his second in the English language following Triangle Of Sadness. It reteams the director with Erik Hemmendorff of Plattform Produktion and Philippe Bober at Coproduction Office. The latter is also handling international sales.

Östlund said his inspiration for the film was a Virginia University study that found participants did not enjoy spending time in a room by themselves with nothing to do but think and many preferred a painful electric shock to boredom.