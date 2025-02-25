Brazilian filmmaker Walter Salles and Filipino director Lav Diaz are among the five Masters invited to the 11th edition of the Doha Film Institute’s Qumra lab.

Hong Kong filmmaker Johnnie To, Mexican costume designer Anna Terrazas and Iranian-French cinematographer Darius Khondji round out the 2025 Masters.

The 11th edition of Qumra will run from April 4-9 in Doha, Qatar.

The Masters will give one-on-one mentorship to the Qumra lab participants, and will each give a masterclass about their careers.

Salles is nearing the end of an awards campaign for his 10th feature film I’m Still Here. The film debuted in competition at Venice last year, winning the best screenplay award; and is nominated for three Oscars at the Academy Awards this weekend – including as the first Brazilian-produced film ever to be nominated for best picture.

Diaz is known for his slow cinema titles, including 624-minute Evolution of a Filipino Family, and his most recent film, the comparatively brief 245-minute Phantosmia.

To has competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes with Election in 2005 and Vengeance in 2009, and in Venice competition with Exiled (2006), Mad Detective (2007) and Life Without Principle (2011).

Terrazas has worked with leading directors including Sam Mendes on James Bond title Spectre and Alfonso Cuaron on Oscar-winning Roma; while Khondji has shot films including Michael Haneke’s Amour, James Gray’s The Immigrant and The Lost City of Z, David Fincher’s Se7en and Panic Room and Bong Joon Ho’s Okja.

“Their artistry, innovation, and commitment to storytelling have left an indelible mark on world cinema,” said Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Doha Film Institute CEO, of the Masters. “By sharing their knowledge and experience with our Qumra participants, they will inspire a new generation to refine their craft, and tell bold enduring stories that will shape the future of cinema.”

The Doha Film Institute backed 47 projects in its latest funding round. It is a banner year for the Institute, which will launch the inaugural Doha Film Festival in November 2025.