Rachel Robey, producer at UK company Wellington Films, is to join the the UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) as head of producing.

Robey will start in the role in January 2024. Her role will involve leading the producing department, overseeing the production of the school’s films, as well as guiding students on the Producing degrees as they learn project development and financing skills.

She takes over from Chris Auty, who left the NFTS in September to become CEO at the London Film School.

Robey will continue working at Wellington Films in a key role, with her producing partner Alastair Clark taking on sole creative leadership responsibilities for feature producing.

Robey and Clark founded Nottingham-based Wellington Films in 2000. The company broke out with Paul Andrew Williams’ microbudget 2005 feature London To Brighton; it has since made films including Hope Dickson Leach’s The Levelling, Matt Palmer’s Calibre and Muayad Alayan’s A House In Jerusalem.

Robey also worked for the British Council Film team from 2011 to 2017 as film programme manager, developing and delivering capacity building programmes across the Middle East and Africa.

Screen named Wellington Films in its Brit 50 list of the UK’s top independent feature production companies in 2018.