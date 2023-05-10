UK and LA-based sales outfit Cornerstone has closed multiple deals for Scott Walker’s The Tank, including Shudder for the UK and Ireland, and a multi-territory deal with SPI International.

SPI International has taken Central Eastern Europe, Benelux and Israel.

Additional deals include Square One (Germany), Blue Swan (Italy), Arna Media (CIS, Baltics), Front Row (Middle East), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal), SF Studios (Scandinavia), Praesens (Switzerland), Falcon (Indonesia), Zazie (Japan), M Pictures (Thailand), Filmfinity (South Africa) and Terry Steiner (airlines).

The film is currently on release in the US. Rialto is releasing in Australia and New Zealand June 8.

The Tank stars The Night Agent’s Luciane Buchanan and Narcos’ Matt Whelan, as a young couple who inherit a remote and long abandoned coastal property in Oregon, 1978. Beneath it lives a horde of ferocious and deadly creatures that feed on the living.

Special effects have been handled by Wētā Workshop creative director Richard Taylor and his team, whose credits include Blade Runner 2049, King Kong and The Lord Of The Rings trilogy.

A Happy Dog Entertainment and GFC Films production, the film was developed by New Zealand-based Walker and was funded by Ingenious Media. The film is produced by Walker.

New Zealand filmmaker Walker’s previous credits include crime thriller The Frozen Ground, starring Nicolas Cage.