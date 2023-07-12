UK writers’ union, Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB), has published a policy statement addressing concerns around artificial intelligence (AI), titled ‘Writers and AI’, with recommendations including AI developers only use writers’ work with express permission and the launch of an independent AI regulator.

A recent WGGB survey, carried out in April with 500 responses, saw 65% of respondents state they believed an increased use of AI will reduce their income from writing, while 61% were worried that AI could replace their jobs.

This comes following an early impact assessment by AI research non-profit OpenAI which indicated that the exposure risk to poets, lyricists and creative writers was amongst the highest, at 68.8%.

Concerns outlined in the policy statement, Writers and AI, include decreased job opportunities for writers, the suppression of writer pay, infringements of copyright and the use of writers’ work without their permission, plus lack of adequate regulation from the government, with 81% of respondents to the WGGB survey felt that writers should be paid a fee when their work is used by AI systems.

One suggestion with a backing of 59% of respondents from the WGGB survey is for the UK government to set up a new independent regulatory body, whose remit specifically covers AI, applicable to all future and previous AI development work.

WGGB believes that while AI systems are not yet sophisticated enough to accurately mimic the standard of writing produced by professional writers, this could happen in the future. The union said in a statement that it “does not believe that AI will ever be able to match the originality, authenticity, enthusiasm and humanity that professional writers put into their storytelling”.

WGGB deputy general secretary Lesley Gannon said: “There have been some incredible advancements in AI, but as with any new technology we need to weigh the risks against the benefits and ensure that the speed of development does not outpace or derail the protections that writers and the wider creative workforce rely upon to make a living.

“Regulation is clearly needed to safeguard workers’ rights, and protect audiences from fraud and misinformation. WGGB is proposing a series of sensible recommendations that will help protect and reassure the writing community, whilst allowing them to enjoy the benefits of this undoubtedly powerful tool.”

WGGB has responded to a recent government consultation on the extent to which AI could be regulated, with the UK government outlining its “pro-innovation” approach and ambition to “become an AI superpower” in white paper AI Regulation: A Pro-innovation Approach.

Last month, UK creative works trade union Equity launched an AI toolkit to help protect performers from what it described as a “surge in unregulated technology”. AI remains a key point of contention in the ongoing US writers’ strike and possible strike from US actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA.