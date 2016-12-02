By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

'Sherlock' exec, BFI CEO among winners at Women In Film & TV awards

2 December, 2016 | By Andreas Wiseman

Beryl Vertue, Amanda Nevill and Nina Gold were among winners at the annual London event.

Hartswood Films founder and Sherlock executive producer Beryl Vertue, CBE, has won the EON Lifetime Achievement Award at the 26th annual Women In Film & TV awards in London.

Vertue’s career has spanned almost 50 years during which time she has worked on shows including Up Pompeii, Steptoe and SonMen Behaving Badly and Coupling as well as recent BBC hit Sherlock. She was presented with the award by the show’s star Benedict Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch said: “It is an absolute honour to be able to present The EON Lifetime Achievement Award to the wonderful Beryl Vertue. We have known each other a long time and not only have I had the pleasure of working with her but I’m very lucky to know her and call such a brilliant woman, my friend.”

Casting director Nina Gold, actress Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley), television presenter Gabby Logan, BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg were also honoured.

The ITV Studios Achievement of the Year Award went to Beryl Richards, chair of Directors UK, for her work in championing female directors.

The Barclays Business Award was awarded to Chief Executive Officer of the BFI, Amanda Nevill, while Sara Bennett (Ex-Machina) took home the The Technicolor Creative Technology Award and Suffragette director Sarah Gavron won The Deluxe Director Award.

WFTV CEO Kate Kinninmont said: “We have seen some fantastic women achieving great things this year and the diverse range of winners is testament to that. We have winners like Lighting Gaffer, Carolina Schmidtholstein, and Visual Effects Supremo, Sara Bennett, who are breaking ground in their respective fields as women in very male dominated trades; incredible potential with emerging talent like Michaela; and the likes of Sarah Lancashire and Gabby Logan who have carved out immensely impressive careers on screen.

Full list of winners:

The Barclays Business AwardAmanda Nevill
The Technicolor Creative Technology AwardSara Bennett
The Panalux Craft AwardCarolina Schmidtholstein 
The ENVY Producer AwardTania Alexander
The NEP UK Presenter AwardGabby Logan
The Film Finances Project Management AwardTarn Harper
The FremantleMedia UK New Talent AwardMichaela Coel
The ITV Studios Achievement of the Year AwardBeryl Richards
The Deluxe Director AwardSarah Gavron
The Creative Skillset Writing Award     Julia Davis
The M·A·C Best Performance AwardSarah Lancashire
The BBC News and Factual Award           Laura Kuenssberg
The Argonon Contribution to the Medium AwardNina Gold
The EON Productions Lifetime Achievement AwardBeryl Vertue, CBE

 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment.

sign in register

Related Articles

Most popular

Most commented

Related Jobs

Sign in to see the latest jobs relevant to you!

Find more jobs

newsletter+promo