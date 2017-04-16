'The Fate Of The Furious' in $532.5m record global bow

Record $432.3m international propels studio past $1bn on Friday; China delivers massive $190m three-day bow.

The Fate of The Furious roared out of the blocks in a record $432.3m international debut that ranked number one in all 63 territories.

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Ludacris and Charlize Theron blew away the previous mark of $316.7m set by Jurassic World.

Combined with $100.2m in North America, the $532.5m worldwide opening weekend will if confirmed this week overtake Star Wars: The Force Awakens to rank as the biggest in history.

Universal crossed $1bn at the international box office on Friday, becoming the second studio to reach the milestone in 2017. This is Universal’s 11th year in a row to accomplish the feat and its second fastest past the mark behind 2015.

The Fate Of The Furious scored all-time opening weekend records in 17 territories, among them China on $190m, where the eighth episode in the action series delivered the biggest three-day and Hollywood debuts and the second biggest debut of all time behind local hit The Mermaid, which included four full days of previews over Chinese New Year.

In other highlights the film grossed $17.8m in Mexico, $17m in the UK, $14.1m in Russia, $13.6m in Germany, $12.8m in Brazil, $10.5m in France and South Korea, and $10.4m in India.

The film becomes the biggest Universal release in 21 territories and the biggest in the franchise in 32.

