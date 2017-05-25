RLJ Entertainment, AMC Networks’ Shudder partner on ‘Mayhem’

The action-thriller premiered at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival.

RLJ Entertainment and AMC Networks’ Shudder streaming platform are partnering on the North American release of Joe Lynch’s action-thriller Mayhem.

The deal was finalised in Cannes.

RLJE plans to release Mayhem in theatres and on demand later this year, with the Shudder streaming premiere slated for early 2018.

In Mayhem, an airborne virus infects the corporate tower of a major law firm on the day attorney Derek Saunders is wrongfully fired. The infection is capable of making people act out on their most erratic impulses and viral rage takes over. Trapped in the quarantined building, Saunders is forced to fearlessly fight for his job, his redemption and his life.

The film written by Matias Caruso stars Steven Yeun, Samara Weaving, Steven Brand and Dallas Roberts.

Avva Pictures Mehrdad Elie and Parisa Caviani produced, alongside Circle of Confusion’s Lawrence Mattis and Matt Smith.

RLJE’s Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward said: “Joe Lynch’s vision is captivating. He has the ability to take stories and elevate them with his unique insight and direction.”

Aurelie de Troyer, Shudder’s vice president of global acquisitions and co-productions said: “Mayhem is bold, fun, irreverent and incredibly fast on its feet. Steve Yeun and Samara Weaving deliver stunning performances. It’s a perfect fit for Shudder.”

“Mayhem is a very personal film for us that has affected and engaged festival audiences looking for some insane, cathartic fun in these trying times,” said director Joe Lynch. “With RLJ Entertainment and Shudder working together to bring MAYHEM to the masses, I am confident that this crazy flick will find its audience in the best way possible. It will be for viewers who want the choice of a big, bold, loud theatrical experience but it will also have the convenience and careful curation of Shudder’s fantastic service. As a fan and customer of Shudder, I am proud to know that we are in great company. MAYHEM is coming for you all soon enough!”

Ward negotiated the deal with Aurelie de Troyer and Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.