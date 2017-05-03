Alex Baldwin to play CIA chief in 'The Looming Tower'

Hulu adaptation of Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 9/11 exposé begins production in New York.

Alec Baldwin will guest star as CIA director George Tenet in The Looming Tower.

Wright’s non-fiction book traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda, taking a controversial look at how the rivalry between the CIA and FBI may have inadvertently set the stage for the tragedy of 9/11 and the war in Iraq.

In the series of 10 hour-long episodes Tenet aligns himself in the fight against Al-Qaeda with the then National Security Council counter-terrorism coordinator Richard Clarke, though he may know more than he is letting on. Michael Stuhlbarg plays Clarke.

Baldwin joins a cast that includes Jeff Daniels, Tahar Rahim, Peter Sarsgaard, Bill Camp, Virginia Kull, Louis Cancelmi, Ella Rae Peck, Sullivan Jones, and Wrenn Schmidt.

Oscar-winning writer Dan Futterman adapted the book and will serve as executive producer alongside Alex Gibney and Wright. Legendary Television is producing the series for Hulu.

Baldwin’s casting comes as the actor is enjoying an extended run portraying Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, as well as recently voicing the main character on The Boss Baby, which crossed $400m worldwide this week, and releasing his memoir Nevertheless.

Principal photography on The Looming Tower began in New York on Wednesday.