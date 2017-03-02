Amazon spring 2017 pilots include Richard Madden drama

Streaming giant’s slate also includes comedy from creator of Gilmore Girls.

Amazon has announced its 2017 pilot slate, which includes space drama Oasis, with Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a comedy from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Five pilots will debut on 17th March in the UK, US, Germany, Austria and Japan.

Customer reviews will help determine if the pilots are turned into a series.

The pilots are:

The Legend of Master Legend (half-hour)

A dark comedy about the life of a homemade superhero whose mission is to protect the people of Las Vegas from evil doers. Executive produced by Youree Henley (20th Century Women), Joshuah Bearman (Argo) and David Klawans (Argo), along with executive producers and writers Micah Fitzerman-Blue (Transparent) and Noah Harpster (Transparent). The pilot is directed by James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now) and stars John Hawkes (Winter’s Bone), Dawnn Lewis (Major Crimes), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) and newcomer Anjelika Washington.

Budding Prospects (half-hour)

1983-set show about three hapless city boys who move from San Francisco to Mendacino to grow marijuana. Directed and executive produced by Terry Zwigoff (Bad Santa), executive produced by Vincent Landay (Her) and co-written by Melissa Axelrod. The pilot stars Adam Rose (Veronica Mars), Joel David Moore (Bones), Will Sasso (MADtv) and Brett Gelman (Fleabag).

The New V.I.P.’s (half-hour)

Amazon’s first adult animated comedy show about a group of low level employees who seize control of a major corporation after accidently murdering their boss. The show was created by Steve Dildarian (The Life & Times of Tim), Titmouse served as the production company (Ben Kalina and Dave Newberg), along with producer Peter Principato (Central Intelligence) from Principato Young. The pilot stars Matt Braunger (Agent Carter), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Missi Pyle (Gone Girl) and Jonathan Adams (Last Man Standing).

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (one-hour)

The life of a woman in 1950s New York is changed when she discovers an unknown talent in this comedy from writer/director Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls). It stars Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards), Michael Zegen (Boardwalk Empire), Alex Borstein (Family Guy), Tony Shalhoub (Monk) Marin Hinkle (Two and a Half Men). Executive produced by Daniel Palladino (Family Guy) and Sherman-Palladino.

Oasis (one-hour)

Based on the cult-hit novel The Book of Strange New Things, Oasis follows a priest (Richard Madden, Game of Thrones) who is sent into space to help establish a colony on a distant planet. The pilot also stars Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire, 24), Michael Shaw (Limitless), Antje Traue (Man of Steel), Mark Addy (Game of Thrones), Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, Alpha House). Oasis is written by Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies), executive produced by Charman, Andy Harries (The Crown) and Lila Rawlings (Left Bank Productions), produced by Rob Bullock (The Night Manager), with Kevin MacDonald (The Last King of Scotland) directing. The one-hour drama pilot is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Left Bank Productions.