Carnaby launches Middle East-set sci-fi 'The Shrine'

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Hickox to direct for producer Sebastian Pearson [pictured].

UK sales outfit Carnaby International has acquired worldwide sales rights to sci-fi thriller The Shrine and will be introducing the project to buyers at Cannes.

Set against the backdrop of war in the middle east, when a US drone strikes a rebel convoy, a blackout engulfs the Syrian-Turkish border. The US and Turkish military team up to investigate, stumbling upon a shrine at a mosque in a deserted town. What they find buried beneath will test the soldiers’ faith.

Sebastian Pearson is producing for his banner Pearson Films, his previous credits include Snatch and Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels as an associate producer. Anthony Hickox (Waxwork, Hellraiser III) will direct and has penned the screenplay.

Production is slated for early 2018, with cast to be announced at a later date.

The deal was brokered by Carnaby’s joint CEO Sean O’Kelly with Seabastian Pearson.

Pearson commented: “Our original Idea was to take a high concept, action sci-fi idea and set it in a Mosque amongst the Syrian conflict to highlight the craziness of all religious prejudices. Much like Get Out used classic horror to highlight racism in the US”