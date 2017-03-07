Cohen Media Group acquires 'Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait'
Al Pacino, Bono among talking heads in documentary profile. Separately, The Orchard has picked up Rotterdam premiere Super Dark Times, while Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films acquire Tracktown.
The distributor has picked up North American rights to Italian filmmaker Pappi Corsicato’s profile of the artist and filmmaker.
Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait was created using a blend of material from Schnabel’s personal archives, newly filmed footage of the artist, and commentary from friends, family, actors and artists including Al Pacino, Mary Boone and Bono. Valeria Golino produced.
Cohen Media Group plans a theatrical release in May at the relaunched Quad Cinema in New York.
“Julian Schnabel is a brilliant artist and filmmaker and we are thrilled to bring the very personal story of his life to North American audiences,” Cohen Media Group chairman and CEO Charles S. Cohen said.
Cohen Media Group executive vice-president John Kochman negotiated the deal with Golino.
- The Orchard has picked up worldwide rights from UTA Independent Film Group to Kevin Phillips’s feature directorial debut Super Dark Times, which premiered in Rotterdam in January and will screen at Tribeca next month. The story about two teenage friends in the 1990’s who descend into paranoia and violence after they cover up a gruesome accident will open theatrically later this year. The Match Factory handles international sales.
- Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films have acquired worldwide rights from Preferred Content to coming-of-age tale Tracktown, the feature directorial debut from Alexi Pappas and Jeremy Teicher. Pappas stars alongside Chase Offerle, SNL alumnus Rachel Dratch and Andy Buckley. The film will open in select theaters and VOD on May 12.
