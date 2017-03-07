Cohen Media Group acquires 'Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait'

Al Pacino, Bono among talking heads in documentary profile. Separately, The Orchard has picked up Rotterdam premiere Super Dark Times, while Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films acquire Tracktown.

The distributor has picked up North American rights to Italian filmmaker Pappi Corsicato’s profile of the artist and filmmaker.

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait was created using a blend of material from Schnabel’s personal archives, newly filmed footage of the artist, and commentary from friends, family, actors and artists including Al Pacino, Mary Boone and Bono. Valeria Golino produced.

Cohen Media Group plans a theatrical release in May at the relaunched Quad Cinema in New York.

Charles S. Cohen, chairman and CEO of Cohen Media Group announced that CMG has acquired North American rights to Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait.

“Julian Schnabel is a brilliant artist and filmmaker and we are thrilled to bring the very personal story of his life to North American audiences,” Cohen Media Group chairman and CEO Charles S. Cohen said.

Cohen Media Group executive vice-president John Kochman negotiated the deal with Golino.