Content acquires world sales rights to '2067'

Sci-fi described as cross between Arrival, Moon, and The Machine.

Content Media has bolstered its Cannes slate with worldwide sales rights to Seth Larney’s elevated sci-fi 2067.

President of Film Jamie Carmichael and executive vice-president of sales and distribution Jonathan Ford will introduce the project excluding Australia and Canada to buyers later this month.

Larney will direct 2067 from his original screenplay that takes place on an earth ravaged by climate change as mankind looks to the future to solve the problems of the present.

The sci-fi is set to commence production later this year in Australia and is described as cross between Arrival, Moon, and The Machine.

Lisa Shaunessy and Leonie Mansfield of Arcadia serve as producers with Phyllis Laing of Buffalo Gal Pictures, and Kate Croser of Kojo Entertainment. Michael Rymer serves as executive producer.

Larney directed the Malaysian fantasy Tombiruo, which is in post, and served as second unit director on Sundance entry Killing Ground. He has worked in various capacities on X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Matrix Reloaded, and Superman Returns.

“I caught up with Lisa at Sundance this year where her last movie Killing Ground was in selection and she pitched me 2067,” Carmichael said. “We’ve become something of a specialist in this elevated sci-fi space after The Machine, 400 Days, Higher Power and Origin Unknown, and I was immediately excited by it.



“Seth Larney has all the makings of a great sci-fi director given his extensive digital effects background on major Hollywood titles. This was exactly what we were looking for.”

“We are delighted to be working with Content on 2067,” Shaunessy said. “Jamie immediately understood Seth’s vision for the film, so we know we are in great hands.”

Content’s sales slate includes comedy An Actor Prepares starring Jeremy Irons and Jack Huston; recent Tribeca and Hot Docs selection Elián featuring executive producer Alex Gibney; sci-fi Origin Unknown with Katee Sackhoff; supernatural heist thriller The Vault; and Niki Caro’s Maria Callas biopic Callas & Onassis starring Noomi Rapace.