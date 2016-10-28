'Doctor Strange' leads social media buzz chart

Disney’s latest Marvel offering opened in the UK on Tuesday (October 25).

Doctor Strange continued to dominate this week’s social media buzz chart, according to marketing firm Way To Blue.

Disney’s latest Marvel offering, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, opened on Tuesday (October 25) in the UK and amassed more than 21,000 comments across social media, news, forums and blogs from October 20-26.

Of those, 12% expressed an intent-to-view for this weekend’s likely box office chart-topper.

Fox’s Trolls led the box office last weekend, and generated more than 7,000 comments, with 418 of those expressing intent-to-view.

Paramount’s action sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back was the third buzziest title of the past week with 4,245 comments and 450 registering intent-to-view.

