Dogwoof clocks up deals on EFM slate

EXCLUSIVE: Documentary company closes sales on 78/52, Dries, and Citizen Jane: Battle For The City.

UK documentary specialists Dogwoof has racked up a series of deals on its European Film Market slate.

Alexandre O. Phillippe’s 78/52, which Dogwoof acquired in Sundance, has gone to Scandinavia (Non Stop Entertainment) and Spain (A Contracorriente). The film is a close-up look at Alfred Hitchock’s iconic shower scene from Psycho and had its EFM market premiere on Friday (Feb 10).

Reiner Holzemer’s Dries, an intimate portrait of the fashion designer Dries Van Noten, has gone to: Japan (New Select), Hong Kong (Edo), Belgium (Dalton); Australia and New Zealand (Madman); with an in-flight world deal (excluding United Kingdom and Australia) signed with Jaguar.

Matt Tynauer’s Citizen Jane: Battle For The City, the story of journalist and activist Jane Jacobs and her battles with New York town planner Robert Moses, has sold to: Hong Kong (Edko); Commonwealth of Independent States (Beat Films); Italy (Wanted); Thailand (Documentary Club) along with previously announced deals in Scandinavia and Baltics (Non Stop Entertainment), and Australia and New Zealand (Madman). A USA release is planned in the spring from IFC.

Morten Traavik and Ugis Olte’s Liberation Day, about Laibach, the first rock group to perform in North Korea, was taken for Russia (Beat Films), Italy (Wanted) and Former Yugoslavia (Demigurg).

Maura Axelrod’s portrait of art provocateur and elusive artist Maurizio Cattelan, Maurizio Cattellan: Be Right Back, has gone to Italy (Feltrinelli).

Further titles Dogwoof are screening at the EFM include: Matthew Heineman’s Cartel Land follow-up City Of Ghosts, which is about the conflict in the Syrian city Raqqa; Sundance documentary grand jury award winner Dina, from Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini; and Ramona Diaz’s Motherland, which was in competition at Sundance and plays Berlinale Forum.