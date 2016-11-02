Dogwoof picks up George Best doc

Distributor strikes theatrical and home entertainment deal for George Best: All By Himself.

Dogwoof has acquired football doc George Best: All By Himself for UK & Ireland theatrical and home entertainment distribution in 2017.

The feature documentary unveils the drama and allure of gifted football star George Best. The film follows Best’s struggle to fight his alcoholism whilst his footballing prowess begins to abandon him.

The Fine Point Films (Bobby Sands: 66 Days) production is funded by BBC, ESPN and Nothern Ireland Screen. It is directed by Daniel Gordon (Hillsborough).

The distribution deal was signed by Oli Harbottle, head of distribution at Dogwoof, and Trevor Birney, MD of Fine Point.

Harbottle commented: “We were immediately excited when we first heard that the story of George Best was being made into a feature documentary a few years ago. With the hugely talented Dan Gordon as director and the combined heavyweight experience of both Fine Point Films and Passion Pictures as producers, the end result doesn’t fail to deliver. We’re looking forward to sharing the film with audiences in the first quarter of 2017.”

The film is produced by John Battsek (Searching for Sugarman) of Passion Pictures, Trevor Birney (Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God) and Brendan J. Byrne (Jump) of Fine Point Films.