'Downton Abbey' feature film could shoot in 2018

NBCUniversal International president Michael Edelstein confirmed the news.

A Downton Abbey film spin-off is being developed ahead of a potential 2018 shoot.

The news was revealed by NBCUniversal International Studios president Michael Edelstein at an event in Singapore on Wednesday (June 21).

As reported by the Associated Press, Edelstein said, “There’s a movie in the works. It’s been in the works for some time…We are working on getting the script right and then we’ve got to figure out how to get the (cast) together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we’re hopeful to make a movie sometime next year.”

The comments came during a red-carpet event at the launch of Downton Abbey: The Exhibition in Singapore, which is the start of a planned multi-year tour that will travel to the US, featuring costumes and never-before-seen footage from the show.

Cast members attending the event were less ready to confirm the news, with Laura Carmichael joking, “Well, tell my agent, because we’re still waiting to know.”

Sophie McShera added that the actors have “no idea if that’s [the film is] happening”.

Period drama Downton Abbey ran for six seasons between 2010 and 2015, winning three Golden Globes and 15 Primetime Emmys. It first aired on ITV in the UK and PBS in the US.