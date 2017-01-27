EFM: UK Indie 'Butterfly Kisses' picked up by M-Appeal

EXCLUSIVE: Edgy drama stars Theo Stevenson, Rosie Day and Thomas Turgoose.

Berlin-based international sales outfit M-Appeal has acquired worldwide rights, excluding the UK, North America and Poland, to British indie Butterfly Kisses.

The film, directed by Rafael Kapelinski, will have its world premiere in the generation strand of the Berlin Film Festival (Feb 9-19) and has been nominated for the GWFF best first feature award.

Butterfly Kisses stars Theo Stevenson (Humans, Horrid Henry), Screen Star Of Tomorrow Rosie Day (Outlander, All Road Lead to Rome) and Thomas Turgoose (This is England).

The story follows a day in the life of Jake (Stevenson) and his two best friends through a world distorted by sex and porn. Newcomers, Byron Lyons and Liam Whiting also appear in their first film roles.

Director by Rafael Kapelinski won the Cannes Cinefondation residence award for a young European filmmaker in 2009.

Butterfly Kisses is produced by Britain’s Blue Shadows Films. Merlin Merton is the producer, with Greer Ellison writing the script.

The film was originally developed through Film London’s Microwave scheme, with the support of BBC Films and Skillset, and further developed through Northern Ireland Screen.

M-Appeal CEO Maren Kroymann said: “We love the vision of the film, and its daring approach towards a difficult subject matter. We also believe that Rafael is one of the most exciting new directors to watch.”

Producer Merlin Merton added: “We are delighted that M-Appeal have picked up sales - their marketing strategy is bold and unique and we look forward to working alongside them.”

The film will premiere at Berlin on 11 February.