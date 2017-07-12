Film4 appoints Ollie Madden as head of creative
Cassandra Carias also joins business affairs team.
Ollie Madden has been appointed as head of creative at Film4, joining from Kudos where he was executive producer.
He replaces Rose Garnett who left in February to head up BBC Films.
Madden previously worked at Warner Bros, Intermedia and Miramax before he joined Kudos as head of film in 2011. His credits include Spooks: The Greater Good, the Sherlock Holmes franchise, Magicians and upcoming BBC1 mini-series Gunpowder. The search for candidates was carried out by recruitment firm Mission Bay.
Cassandra Carias has been appointed head of finance, where she replaces Harry Dixon, who left in March to join House Productions. Starting in August, she is currently head of legal and business affairs at eOne Features.
She previously worked at Harbottle and Lewis for 14 years, rising from trainee to senior associate. She also had an 18-month secondment to Working Title Films. She has worked on Eye in the Sky, Les Miserables, The Theory of Everything and Stan & Ollie.
Film4’s development slate includes projects from Kevin Macdonald, William Oldroyd, Babak Anvari, and Iain Morris, as well as films in production or post-production from Martin McDonagh, Steve McQueen, Andrew Haigh, Mike Leigh, Asif Kapadia, Clio Barnard, Lenny Abrahamson, Yorgos Lanthimos, Stephen Merchant and Lynne Ramsay.
In May Film4 boss Daniel Battsek confirmed that the division had secured a £25m budget for 2017/18 for the second year in a row.
Battsek said of the appointments: “I have long been an admirer of Ollie’s skills and am thrilled to have his depth and range of experience on board heading up our creative team. Cassandra comes with such an impressive wealth of knowledge and understanding of our business, and will be a huge asset as we navigate the changing landscape of film finance and distribution models.”
Ollie Madden said: “I’ve had a creative crush on Film4’s output from my earliest days in the business, and it will be a real privilege to be involved in the kind of daring, innovative films they have long been associated with. I can’t wait to get started.”
Cassandra Carias added: “I’m excited to now join Film4, which is such a revered bastion of the British film industry. Stepping into Harry’s role offers a rare chance to bring business affairs and finance together.”
Photo Credit: Industrial Scripts
Anonymous | 12-Jul-2017 11:20 am
I thought UK film industry was tackling diversity and equal opportunities. Doesn’t this promotion further indicate how much nepotism is at play and nothing is being done to curb it? Industry diversity folk are being paid for doing nothing. John Maidens son is getting a job that someone equally skilled with no family ties could do. Shame on you Film4. Shame.
Anonymous | 12-Jul-2017 11:24 am
Spooks movie, Sherlock Holmes, Magicians - hardly examples of the original, daring and innovative films that Madden supposedly has a crush on.....
Anonymous | 12-Jul-2017 11:55 am
What an uninspired, safe and unrepresentative choice. The film industry in the UK needs to expand its outlook and perspective not double down on jobs for the pale and male. Tragic move for Film4 and for the rest of the industry. Shame indeed.
Anonymous | 12-Jul-2017 12:01 pm
I'm sure he's a great guy and good at what we does, so good luck to him!
However this is hardly a progressive hire. Another white male Oxbridge graduate with family ties to the industry. There will never be true diversity if the major institutions continue to hire the same types of gatekeepers. It's just really disappointing and although it's not his fault, just shows how far privilege can get you. I'm sure he's had to work hard but the door was opened quite easily for him.
Given the constant talk about the need for diversity if just seems to be the same old story. Consultations, reports, action plans, lots of talk... and then the same hires again and again. As someone from a BAME background it just erodes any faith you have that you might have an opportunity.
Good luck though Ollie, really hope the Film4 slate flourishes under your creative guidance and that you'll consider diversity a priority.
