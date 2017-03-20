'Get Out' director Jordan Peele to receive CinemaCon honour

Comedian’s breakout horror hit recently crossed $100m.

CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser announced on Monday that Peele will receive the CinemaCon Director Of The Year award at the show in Las Vegas.

Peele will receive the honour on March 30 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Best known for his Emmy Award-winning turn in the comedy sketch show Key And Peele, Peele wrote and directed the breakout hit Get Out about a young black man who visits his white girlfriend’s mysterious family estate.

Universal released the Blumhouse Productions horror in February and it stands at $133.1m after four weekends in North America.

“With the phenomenon known as Get Out, Jordan Peele has instantaneously become a force to reckon with as a gifted and enormously talented director and filmmaker,” Neuhauser said.



“He has audiences and critics around the globe enamoured and spellbound, dare I say hypnotised, with his wildly inventive directorial debut, and we are ecstatic to be honouring him as this year’s Director Of The Year.”

CinemaCon runs from March 27-30.