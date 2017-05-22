Global inks deals on Julian Schnabel doc

EXCLUSIVE: Film featuring Al Pacino sells to Germany and France.

Global Screen is doing a roaring trade on Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait, the documentary about the larger-than-life New York artist and filmmaker that premiered at Tribeca last month.

Midway through the market, eye-catching deals have been closed with Weltkino in Germany and Pretty Pictures in France. Cohen Media Group previously secured North American rights.

Directed by Pappi Corsicato (Libera, The Seed Of Discord), the film offers an in-depth portrait of Schnabel, an enfant terrible of the New York arts scene who has a parallel career as a filmmaker, directing such features as Before Night Falls and The Diving Bell And The Butterfly.

Al Pacino, Jeff Koons, Bono, Laurie Anderson and Willem Dafoe are among the contributors. The film includes material from Schnabel’s own archive of home movies and photographs.