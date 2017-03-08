Golden Globes 2018 dates announced

January’s show was second most-watched of last 10 years.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and dick clark productions will present the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018.

The ceremony will air on NBC live coast-to-coast and is produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA.

The HFPA said on Wednesday morning that January’s telecast of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards averaged 20million viewers and a 5.6 rating (+2%) in adults aged 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

That represented a year-on-year gain of 1.5million people or 8% against 18.5million viewers in 2016, making January’s show the second most-watched Golden Globes in the last 10 years.

The exclusive live official pre-show for this year’s ceremony, a partnership between the HFPA, dick clark productions and Twitter, generated 2.7million unique viewers in its initial airing.

Moonlight won the best motion picture (drama) award and La La Land claimed the best motion picture (musical or comedy) award on the night.