HanWay boards Rob Brydon-starring synchronised swimming comedy

Film is inspired by male synchronised swimming doc Men Who Swim; Icon takes UK rights.

HanWay Films has acquired world sales rights for Swimming With Men, which stars Rob Brydon as a man who joins a synchronised swimming team in a bid to win back his estranged wife.

The comedy is based on a screenplay by Aschlin Ditta inspired by the acclaimed documentary Men Who Swim. Oliver Parker (Johnny English Reborn) is directing.

Icon Film Distribution has already snapped up UK and Ireland distribution rights.

“Oliver Parker’s ability to combine laughs and touching performances seamlessly with incredibly funny physical comedy, should mean anyone who enjoyed Johnny English Reborn will love Swimming With Men,” said HanWay managing director Gabrielle Stewart referring to the director’s 2011 picture.

The production is due to start shooting in London in Spring 2017.

Stewart le Maréchal and Anna Mohr-Pietsch of Met Film are lead producing alongside Maggie Monteith of Dignity Film Finance.

“Oliver is the perfect director to bring Ash Ditta’s funny and heart-warming script to life, and we’re delighted to be working with a comedic giant in Rob Brydon,” said le Maréchal and Mohr-Pietsch in a joint statement.

Paul Webster and Guy Heeley of Shoebox Films serve as executive producers, alongside Ian Dawson, Norman Humphrey and Ben Friedman of Icon Film Distribution, Jonny Persey and Al Morrow of Met Film, Dylan Williams and Erik Pauser of Amp Films and Chris Reed of Freebie Films, Peter Watson and Gabrielle Stewart of HanWay Films.