HFPA announces full 2017-18 Golden Globes timetable

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association to announce nominations on December 11.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Wednesday released the schedule after previously announcing the 75th Annual Golden Globes will take place on January 7, 2018.

The HFPA will announce nominations on December 11 and said the deadline for film and television submissions is October 31.

The deadline for nomination ballots to be mailed to HFPA members is November 24, and the deadline for receipt of nomination ballots by Ernst & Young is December 7.

January 3 is the deadline for receipt of final ballots.

The full timetable follows:

July 10, 2017: Submission website for 2018 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries opens

October 31, 2017: Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms

November 24, 2017: Deadline for nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

December 4, 2017: Final screening date for Motion Pictures

December 6, 2017: Final date for Motion Picture press conferences

December 7, 2017: Deadline for receipt of nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 8pm PT

December 11, 2017: Announcement of nominations for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

December 18, 2017: Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members

January 3, 2018: Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5pm PT

January 7, 2018: Presentation of the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.