ICM Partners grows independent group with Kristen Konvitz hire

New arrival worked at Stay Gold, Wild Bunch, The Weinstein Company

ICM Partners on Monday announced the hire of Kristen Konvitz at the agency’s independent and international film department.

Konvitz, who most recently served as head of production at Stay Gold Features, will be based in the Los Angeles office and reports to department head Jessica Lacy.



At Stay Gold Features, Konvitz was involved in Sundance breakout Patti Cake$ that sold to Fox Searchlight, as well as A24’s upcoming Under The Silver Lake from David Robert Mitchell, and SXSW award winner The Strange Ones.



The hire comes as Lacy’s division enjoys a purple patch, having recently sold Cannes Director’s Fortnight hit The Florida Project to A24, Cory Finley’s Sundance selection Thoroughbred to Focus Features, and Charlie McDowell’s The Discovery to Netflix.



“Our department is in the midst of a banner year, and we want to continue to grow our team with agents who have a passion for this business and a commitment to servicing the agency’s clients,” Lacy said. “Kristen is a respected member of the film community and has the collaborative spirit that we need on our team for continued success.”

Prior to Stay Gold, Konvitz was director of film at Indiegogo, and before that she served six years in acquisitions and production at Wild Bunch, working on films such as The Wrestler, Two Lovers and Bachelorette.

She started her career working in acquisitions at The Weinstein Company.

ICM Partners also said Oliver Wheeler has been promoted from coordinator to agent in the independent and international department. Wheeler began his career as an assistant at the agency in 2013 and was admitted into the trainee programme the following year.