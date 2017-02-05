IFFR: Rotterdam winners announced

Sexy Durga, Rey and Moonlight win top prizes.

The winners at the 46th International Film Festival Rotterdam (25 Jan-5 Feb) have been announced.

Sexy Durga (pictured) by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan won the Hivos Tiger competition, which comes with a $40,000 cash prize.

The jury report said of the film: “The particular use of camera and acting give a sense of immediacy and momentum, while providing an insight into multi-layered power dynamics of gender, class and authority.”

Rey director Niles Atallah won this year’s $10,000 special jury award for exceptional artistic achievement in the competition.

The jury was; Michael Almereyda, Diana Bustamante Escobar, Amir Muhammad, Fien Troch, Newsha Tavakolian.

The Oscar-nominated Moonlight won the Warsteiner audience award. The $10,000 prize is voted for buy IFFR visitors.

The VPRO big screen award went to Pop Aye by Kirsten Tan. The competition is judged by a five-person audience jury and awards a cash prize to one of the eight films having their international premiere at IFFR.

The other award winners