IFFR: Rotterdam winners announced

5 February, 2017 | By

Sexy Durga, Rey and Moonlight win top prizes.  

The winners at the 46th International Film Festival Rotterdam (25 Jan-5 Feb) have been announced.

Sexy Durga (pictured) by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan won the Hivos Tiger competition, which comes with a $40,000 cash prize.

The jury report said of the film: “The particular use of camera and acting give a sense of immediacy and momentum, while providing an insight into multi-layered power dynamics of gender, class and authority.”

Rey director Niles Atallah won this year’s $10,000 special jury award for exceptional artistic achievement in the competition.

The jury was; Michael Almereyda, Diana Bustamante Escobar, Amir Muhammad, Fien Troch, Newsha Tavakolian.

The Oscar-nominated Moonlight won the Warsteiner audience award. The $10,000 prize is voted for buy IFFR visitors.

The VPRO big screen award went to Pop Aye by Kirsten Tan. The competition is judged by a five-person audience jury and awards a cash prize to one of the eight films having their international premiere at IFFR.

The other award winners

  • Impact Cinema bright future award -  Mes nuits feront écho (Sophie Goyette)
  • Hubert Bals fund audience award - La Flor (part 1) (Mariano Llinás)
  • FIPRESCI award - Pela janela (Caroline Leone)
  • NETPAC award - Children Are Not Afraid of Death, Children Are Afraid Of Ghosts (Rong Guang Rong)
  • KNF award - King Of The Belgians (Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth)
  • MovieZone award - Quality Time (Daan Bakker)

