Inaugural Locarno In Los Angeles announces line-up

Locarno Festival off-shoot to run from April 21-23.

Matías Piñeiro’s drama Hermia & Helena Camila and Radu Jude’s drama Scarred Hearts bookend the inaugural Locarno In Los Angeles.

Filmmakers Eduardo Williams and Dane Komljen will be among the guests as top brass announced on Friday the full programme and schedule of events.

The off-shoot of the Locarno Festival in Switzerland (pictured) will take place at the Downtown Independent and features panel discussions ‘The Big Question: How to Get Art Cinema in Front of Los Angeles Audiences?’ and ‘Framing a Festival: How Locarno Presents International Cinema’.

Each features a selection of critics, programmers, and representatives from both Locarno in Los Angeles and the Locarno Film Festival proper.

Williams will present The Human Surge and Komljen arrives with All The Cities Of The North – both North American premieres. They join previously announced Theo Anthony, who will present Rat Film.

Locarno In Los Angeles will also include an adjunct programme of five shorts curated from the Locarno Festival that will receive their Los Angeles premieres.

Locarno In Los Angeles is an initiative of Acropolis Cinema with the support of the Locarno Festival and the Swiss Consulate General in Los Angeles.

