James Franco comedy 'The Disaster Artist' gets December release

New Line, A24 to partner on SXSW work-in-progress screening.

New Line Cinema and A24 will partner on the release of James Franco’s SXSW comedy The Disaster Artist on December 8.

A24 has secured US rights on all platforms and will schedule exclusive engagements on December 1, while Warner Bros Pictures International will distribute outside the US and will set dates in due course.

The Disaster Artist recently screened in Austin, Texas, as a work-in-progress.

Franco plays Tommy Wiseau in the film about the making of The Room, Wiseau’s cult classic that is regarded by many as the worst film ever made.

Franco directed from a screenplay by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, based on the book by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell.

The cast includes Dave Franco and Seth Rogen, as well as Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, Jacki Weaver, Ari Graynor, and Jason Mantzoukas.

Franco produced alongside Vince Jolivette, Rogen, James Weaver, and Evan Goldberg.

The Disaster Artist is a New Line Cinema presentation in association with Good Universe and RatPac-Dune, a Point Grey production in association with Ramona Films.

A24 and Franco collaborated on Spring Breakers.