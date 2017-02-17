Jonas Arnby, Ulrika Bengts films selected for Nordic Genre Boost

Seven films selected for scheme, which awards projects a $24,000 development fund.

Nordisk Film & TV Fond has confirmed the seven genre film projects selected for its popular Nordic Genre Boost scheme.

Selections include the second feature from When Animals Dream (pictured) director Jonas Arnby of Denmark; the third feature from Finnish director Ulrika Bengts (The Disciple) and the directorial debut feature of Swedish producer Olivier Guerpillon, whose producing credits include Sound of Noise.

A total of 61 projects applied for the third and final round of Nordic Genre Boost development support.

Each project receives a $24,000 (NOK200,00) development grant, and access to two residential workshops: one held in collaboration with Night Visions International Festival in Helsinki (April 5-9), and a second during New Nordic Films’ Co-Production and Finance Market in Haugesund (Aug 22-25).

Guest tutors at the workshops include Jinga Films’ Julian Richards, XYZ Films’ Todd Brown, Lindsay Peters of Frontières, and Sauna editor Joona Louhivuori.

Petri Kemppinen, CEO at Nordisk Film & TV Fond, said: “The global interest in Nordic genre film projects has been mind-blowing since the Nordic Genre Boost initiative was launched in 2014. In addition to the recently announced partnership with Focus Asia in Udine (Italy), we continue our collaboration with Frontières International Co-Production Market and are exploring further interesting possibilities in building long term collaborations and platforms for our genre filmmakers and projects.”

Details of the seven films, provided by the Fond, are:

CAR:Y

Sweden. Psychological horror-thriller.

First feature written/directed by Olivier Guerpillon (producer of Sound of Noise) and produced by Frida Hallberg (Silver Films).

A little robot dog, cute and loveable, is devised as a prototype to look after the elderly. As it learns to understand its “master” its behaviour starts to become erratic and threatening.

COLD

Iceland. Science fiction.

First feature by Thora Hilmarsdottir, written by Snjolaug Ludviksdottir and produced by Eva Sigurdardottir (Askja Films).

24-year old Sara and her family become isolated as the Earth plunges into darkness after the sun disappears. Slowly, a hierarchy forms and Sara, instead of being a leader, becomes a sort of dictator. When weak sunlight returns, its rays of hope may come too late to save the family.

ELEANOR

Denmark. Supernatural horror-thriller.

Second feature by Jonas Arnby, written by David Sandreuter and produced by Jacob Jarek and Ditte Milsted (Profile Pictures).

Living her life in the grasp of a terrorizing husband, Eleanor pushes him into death just to realize that he is not letting her go. To free herself from his angry ghost, she invites another man into her life.

LAMB (working title)

Iceland. Fantasy.

First feature by Valdimar Jóhannsson, written by Sjón and produced by Hrönn Kristinsdóttir (Go To Sheep).

A childless sheep farming couple receive an unexpected heir that fills their loneliness with much joy before ultimately destroying them when the creature that brought it to life returns.

PUKK

Norway. Dark comedy-thriller.

First feature written/directed by Øyvind Holtmon and produced by Kristoffer Sindre Vittersø (Vittersø Media).

In a godforsaken village, a giant quarry operates around the clock.

Everyone works until exhaustion. When insomniac Jasper causes a terrible accident, he discovers an odd secret about the quarry’s director leading to a dark realization about his co-workers’ dependency on the company.

THE PRAYER

Finland. Psychological horror.

Third feature by Ulrika Bengts, written by Heli Tamminen and produced by Essi Haukkamaa (Greenlit Productions).

Set in the future, two 12-year olds’ responses to fear and loss is to escape into their own imaginary world. Crossing the border between the known and the unknown is a battle in itself and their game escalates into a cruel power play where Iris must try to save her friend by bringing him back to reality.

THE SEX TRAP

Norway. Thriller.

Second feature by Marie Kristiansen, written by Sofia Lersol Lund and produced by Stian Tveiten (Friland Production). Two teenage girls develop an intimate friendship when one tempts the other with the idea of tricking men into sex traps. The profitable blackmail money feeds their dreams, but jealousy and one girl’s questioning of their right to keep ruining lives puts an ultimatum on their friendship.