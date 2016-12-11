'La La Land' wins eight Critics Choice Awards
Lionsgate’s musical romance earned best film and director for Damien Chazelle from The Broadcast Film Critics Association on Sunday night.
La La Land emerged victorious with eight awards, while Manchester By The Sea took home three, including best actor for Casey Affleck and a best original screenplay tie for Kenneth Lonergan with Chazelle.
Natalie Portman was named best actress for Jackie, which also earned three awards, while Mahershala Ali from Moonlight scooped the supporting actor prize and Viola Davis took corresponding supporting actress honours for Fences. Lucas Hedges from Manchester By The Sea was delcared best young actor/actress.
The Broadcast Television Journalists Association got to announce their selections too, with FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson taking home four trophies including best movie made for television or limited series.
The show’s Sarah Paulson won for best actress in a movie made for television or limited series, Courtney B. Vance took best actor in a movie made for television or limited series, and Sterling K. Brown earned best supporting actor in a movie made for television or limited series.
Games Of Thrones and Silicon Valley took best drama series and comedy series, respectively.
Winners Of The 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards:
FILM
Best Picture: La La Land
Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Best Actress: Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences
Best Young Actor/Actress: Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
Best Acting Ensemble: Moonlight
Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Original Screenplay: Tie between Damien Chazelle, La La Land, and Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay: Eric Heisserer, Arrival
Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, La La Land
Best Production Design: David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, La La Land
Best Editing: Tom Cross, La La Land
Best Costume Design: Madeline Fontaine, Jackie
Best Hair & Makeup: Jackie
Best Visual Effects: The Jungle Book
Best Animated Feature: Zootopia
Best Action Movie: Hacksaw Ridge
Best Actor In An Action Movie: Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Actress In An Action Movie: Margot Robbie, Suicide Squad
Best Comedy: Deadpool
Best Actor In A Comedy: Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Actress In A Comedy: Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie: Arrival
Best Foreign Language Film: Elle
Best Song: City Of Stars from La La Land
Best Score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
TELEVISION
Best Comedy Series: Silicon Valley
Best Actress In A Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Best Actor In A Comedy Series: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series: Jane Krakowski, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series: Louie Anderson, Baskets
Best Guest Performer In A Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Best Drama Series: Game Of Thrones
Best Actress In A Drama Series: Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Actor In A Drama Series: Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series: Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series: John Lithgow, The Crown
Best Guest Performer In A Drama Series: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead
Best Movie Made For Television Or Limited Series: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Actress In A Movie Made For Television Or Limited Series: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Actor In A Movie Made For Television Or Limited Series: Courtney B. Vance, The People
v. O.J. Simpson
Best Supporting Actress In A Movie Made For Television Or Limited Series: Regina King, American Crime
Best Supporting Actor In A Movie Made For Television Or Limited Series: Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Reality Competition Series: The Voice
Best Structured Reality Series: Shark Tank
Best Unstructured Reality Series: Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Best Reality Show Host: Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Best Talk Show: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Best Animated Series: BoJack Horseman
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.