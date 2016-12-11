'La La Land' wins eight Critics Choice Awards

Lionsgate’s musical romance earned best film and director for Damien Chazelle from The Broadcast Film Critics Association on Sunday night.

La La Land emerged victorious with eight awards, while Manchester By The Sea took home three, including best actor for Casey Affleck and a best original screenplay tie for Kenneth Lonergan with Chazelle.

Natalie Portman was named best actress for Jackie, which also earned three awards, while Mahershala Ali from Moonlight scooped the supporting actor prize and Viola Davis took corresponding supporting actress honours for Fences. Lucas Hedges from Manchester By The Sea was delcared best young actor/actress.

The Broadcast Television Journalists Association got to announce their selections too, with FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson taking home four trophies including best movie made for television or limited series.

The show’s Sarah Paulson won for best actress in a movie made for television or limited series, Courtney B. Vance took best actor in a movie made for television or limited series, and Sterling K. Brown earned best supporting actor in a movie made for television or limited series.

Games Of Thrones and Silicon Valley took best drama series and comedy series, respectively.

Winners Of The 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards:

FILM

Best Picture: La La Land

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Best Actress: Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences

Best Young Actor/Actress: Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Best Acting Ensemble: Moonlight

Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Original Screenplay: Tie between Damien Chazelle, La La Land, and Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay: Eric Heisserer, Arrival

Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Best Production Design: David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, La La Land

Best Editing: Tom Cross, La La Land

Best Costume Design: Madeline Fontaine, Jackie

Best Hair & Makeup: Jackie

Best Visual Effects: The Jungle Book

Best Animated Feature: Zootopia

Best Action Movie: Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actor In An Action Movie: Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actress In An Action Movie: Margot Robbie, Suicide Squad

Best Comedy: Deadpool

Best Actor In A Comedy: Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Actress In A Comedy: Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie: Arrival

Best Foreign Language Film: Elle

Best Song: City Of Stars from La La Land

Best Score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

TELEVISION

Best Comedy Series: Silicon Valley

Best Actress In A Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Best Actor In A Comedy Series: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series: Jane Krakowski, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series: Louie Anderson, Baskets

Best Guest Performer In A Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Best Drama Series: Game Of Thrones

Best Actress In A Drama Series: Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Actor In A Drama Series: Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series: Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series: John Lithgow, The Crown

Best Guest Performer In A Drama Series: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead

Best Movie Made For Television Or Limited Series: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Actress In A Movie Made For Television Or Limited Series: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Actor In A Movie Made For Television Or Limited Series: Courtney B. Vance, The People

v. O.J. Simpson

Best Supporting Actress In A Movie Made For Television Or Limited Series: Regina King, American Crime

Best Supporting Actor In A Movie Made For Television Or Limited Series: Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Reality Competition Series: The Voice

Best Structured Reality Series: Shark Tank

Best Unstructured Reality Series: Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Best Reality Show Host: Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Best Talk Show: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Best Animated Series: BoJack Horseman