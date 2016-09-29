LFF: Athina Rachel Tsangari, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Abi Morgan among jurors
Michael Sheen will host this year’s London Film Festival awards ceremony.
The juries for the 60th BFI London Film Festival (Oct 5-16) have been revealed.
Athina Rachel Tsangari, director of Chevalier - winner of best film at last year’s LFF and Greece’s Oscar entry this year – will preside over this year’s Official Competition.
That jury will also feature Belle star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Suffragette writer Abi Morgan, Aferim! director Radu Jude, and Ilo Ilo director Anthony Chen.
They will oversee a line-up including Paul Verhoeven’s Elle, submitted by France to the 2017 Oscar race, Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, François Ozon’s Frantz¸ Mohamed Diab’s Clash, and Benedict Andrews’ Una.
Frost/Nixon and The Queen star Michael Sheen will host this year’s awards ceremony at Banqueting House on Oct 15, where 12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen will receive a BFI Fellowship award.
Elsewhere, Suffragette director Sarah Gavron will preside over the First Feature Competition, alongside George Amponsah, Guy Lodge, Matthew Macfadyen, David Nicholls, and Nira Park.
That strands line-up includes William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth, Houda Benyamina’s Divines, and Hope Dickson Leach’s The Levelling.
Versus: The Life and Films Of Ken Loach director Louise Osmond will oversee this year’s Documentary Competition, with Edmund Coulthard, David Dehaney, Sara Ishaq, Sean McAllister, and Sanjay Singhal.
Oscar-winning short film director Mat Kirkby (The Phone Call) will oversee this year’s Short Film Competition with Bola Agbaje, Oli Hyatt, John Maclean, Nico Marzano.
